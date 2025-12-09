Abxylute has just lifted the lid on its E1 handheld game console, which costs $70.

Powered by a Rockchip RK3566 and boasting a 640 x 480 IPS LCD, the E1 is capable of mid-level emulation and streaming, and can boot into either Android or Linux.

The former will handle the aforementioned streaming services, while the latter will be focused on emulation.

There's a 3,000mAh battery good for "up to" 5 hours of gameplay, and TV-out is supported, too. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, and storage can be expanded using MicroSD cards.

You can order the E1 directly from Abxylute.