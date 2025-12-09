While we've had a fourth Streets of Rage game (and there's another on the way, too), it's fairly well known that, back in the Dreamcast era, Yuzo Koshiro and his Ancient studio pitched to create Streets of Rage 4 using 3D visuals.

While the resultant test footage includes the typical side-scrolling beat 'em up action the franchise is famous for, it also mixes in first-person combat – something Koshiro has revealed was due to his love of Team Fortress Classic.

For those who may not know, decades ago we made a presentation movie with @Karu_gamo to pitch a Dreamcast Streets of Rage 4. It ended up looking very FPS-style, a clear sign of how much Team Fortress Classic, part of the FPS lineage that began with DOOM, influenced us back then. pic.twitter.com/YtPg8s5ZTG December 8, 2025

"For those who may not know, decades ago we made a presentation movie with @Karu_gamo to pitch a Dreamcast Streets of Rage 4," he says on social media. "It ended up looking very FPS-style, a clear sign of how much Team Fortress Classic, part of the FPS lineage that began with DOOM, influenced us back then."

When asked what Sega's reaction was, Koshiro replies: "I remember it didn’t get a good response from SOA. I guess it was simply too early for that kind of style at the time."