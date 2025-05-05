Yuzo Koshiro has been a busy man. Not only has he been hard at work recently finishing Earthion, his upcoming Mega Drive shmup (which is also coming to PC & consoles), but he has also continued offering his services as a freelance composer, with the latest of these projects being a new dungeon RPG called Algolemeth.

Created by independent developer @Gunzee2 (also known online as Medium-Rare Games), Algolemeth appears to be a brand new take on the classic dungeon-crawling experience, as seen in classic games like Wizardry and Ultima. However, in something of a contrast to those earlier titles, it will place a much greater emphasis on strategy and simulation, with the player acting in the role of an alchemist who has been tasked with creating the perfect team of AI golems to conquer the dungeon, defeat its enemies, and raid its riches.

Before heading into the dungeon, players will be given the job of carefully crafting and forming their parties, designating roles, equipping new parts they have discovered on previous trial runs and laying out their orders. Then, once the team has been dispatched, all they will be able to do is sit back and watch, analyzing their golems' performance for areas to improve on subsequent turns.

At BitSummit Let's GO!! 2023, the title was nominated for the Best Game Design award. It also previously won Bandai Namco's 2nd 'GYAAR Studio Indie Game Contest'. It is scheduled to launch later this year on PC (via Steam), but, as of right now, a more specific release date has yet to be announced.

If you want to keep track of its development, you can follow the project's account on Twitter/X. A Steam page is also already available for you to wishlist, in anticipation of its release.