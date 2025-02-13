Famed composer and game designer Yuzo Koshiro is currently hard at work putting the finishing touches to Earthion, his new shmup for the Mega Drive / Genesis, which is also coming to other platforms.

Despite being on the final stretch, Koshiro—who created the soundtracks to games like Streets of Rage, Revenge of Shinobi and ActRaiser—has still found time to think about his next project.

Probably jumping the gun, but we’re already envisioning the next game after Earthion. That said, it all depends on how well Earthion sells. Gonna give it our all💪 — 古代祐三 Yuzo Koshiro (@yuzokoshiro) February 12, 2025

"Probably jumping the gun, but we’re already envisioning the next game after Earthion," he says on social media. "That said, it all depends on how well Earthion sells. Gonna give it our all."

Koshiro has also reiterated that Earthion will be coming to modern platforms first, then the Mega Drive Genesis.

Thanks for your interest in Earthion! Our plan is to release the modern console versions first, followed by the Mega Drive version. We’ll announce the release date once it’s finalized. Stay tuned! — 古代祐三 Yuzo Koshiro (@yuzokoshiro) February 11, 2025

Koshiro's Ancient studio has worked on the likes of Sonic (Master System), Story of Thor (Mega Drive) and Gotta Protectors (3DS).