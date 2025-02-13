Ah, the Dreamcast. Sega's hardware swansong remains a classic piece of gaming technology, even if it didn't sell enough units to prevent the company from exiting the hardware market.

Home to amazing games, forward-thinking technology and the iconic VMU, the 128-bit platform is worthy of your attention in 2025—but did you know it has a secret menu system?

As noted by Robert Dale Smith, this menu is based on the standard Dreamcast UI, which is used to access VMU data and change system settings.





In 2004, Sega released their final Dreamcast game, Puyo Puyo Fever.



pic.twitter.com/XZvEL1BJC5 February 10, 2025

Dubbed "Real Mode", it is hidden in the console's BIOS but can be unlocked via save data for Puyo Puyo Fever, the final game Sega released for Dreamcast.

There's not a massive amount of difference in terms of functionality (the original UI is in 3D, too), but in "Real Mode", you can manipulate the camera and move around the menu in 3D, which at least looks pretty fancy, even after 25 years.