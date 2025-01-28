It's been a pretty impressive few months for the Dreamcast homebrew community. We've seen the likes of GTA 3 and Counterstrike get (unofficially) ported to the console by fans, and now it's the turn of the classic MMO RuneScape.

As spotted by @falco_girgis, the original 2001 version of the game is now up and running on Sega's 128-bit system thanks to LobotomyDC, but it "runs like ass" and has only been tested on an emulator so far. But even so, it's an impressive achievement, and projects like these only get better as time goes on.





This is still so so so early that it just literally barely started compiling, runs like ass, and of course requires the 32MB double RAM mod and has only been tested so… MOTHER OF GOD. Lobotomy just got RUNESCAPE running and connecting to the server on a freaking SEGA DREAMCAST.This is still so so so early that it just literally barely started compiling, runs like ass, and of course requires the 32MB double RAM mod and has only been tested so… pic.twitter.com/fmQFrhNe8H January 27, 2025

Siblings Andrew and Paul Gower developed RuneScape over 20 years ago, launching the first version from their parent's house in the UK city of Nottingham. The brothers would establish Jagex to oversee the development of the game, which now has over 300 million registered accounts.