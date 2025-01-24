When Sega launched Dreamcast in North America, it came up with a memorable slogan for its advertising campaign: "It's thinking."

Intended to illustrate the technological leap the console was making over the PS1 and N64, the campaign suggested that Dreamcast was so powerful it was capable of confounding players with next-generation intelligence.

This was, of course, complete marketing nonsense, but hackers have actually made it more convincing by porting over the llama2.c 'Large Language Model' to the console.

"Thanks to sauce's llama2.c LLM port, your Sega Dreamcast can now become an AI-driven sentient being which can generate responses to user prompts," says @falco_girgis. "As it turns out, the SH4 can actually do a decent amount to HW accelerate the core matrix routines, despite them being a bajillion-by-a-bajillion elements, rather than the typical 4x4 affine matrices seen in computer graphics."