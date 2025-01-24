A new N64-inspired adventure has just been announced for PC that will let players become a travelling salesman and embark on a cozy adventure across several towns to build their fledgling business.

Merchant 64 is the work of the low-poly animator suitNtie, who recently contributed a bunch of 3D models for the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie, and has also previously developed a bunch of original games such as the Game Boy action RPG FarAfter and the 3D beat 'em up Tower of Might.

It is described as "a cozy tiny adventure" and sees the player take control of a young adventurer who is given a backpack and tasked with venturing across various small towns buying goods and selling them elsewhere to turn a profit. It features an adorable low-poly aesthetic, a bunch of potential upgrades to unlock, and multiple possible endings.

A Steam page is currently up for the project, meaning you can wishlist the game now. It is scheduled to be released in March 2025.