The gritty top-down shooter Annihilator from Salt & Pixel is finally available in full for the Game Boy Color, its developer has revealed.

The new Game Boy Color game takes place in the year 40XX in Eden Try — a city fuelled by human suffering — and sees players assume control of Shinryu, an individual who has been forced to do the bidding of an evil CEO.

Armed with a powerful robotic exoskeleton and seeking revenge for the pain caused to their family, players will control Shinryu as they become "The Annihilator", embarking on a quest for retribution against the powers that be in this dark and dystopian vision of the future.

The developer Salt & Pixel originally released Annihilator as a free demo on itch.io back in 2023 before launching the game in Early Access later that same year. Since then, it has undergone various improvements, with its lead developer Brandon Rodriguez having added a bunch of new music, art, and bug fixes, alongside additional settings like easy, normal, and hard difficulty and a toggle to disable its cutscenes (for those who want to skip straight to the action).

If you're interested in purchasing a copy, you can buy the game digitally on itch.io for $10, with a demo also available for those who want to try it out first. Physical preorders have been closed since last year, but Rodriguez has said that he has placed an order for some more PCBs, suggesting another physical run may be on the cards. You can sign up for Salt & Pixel's mailing list here.