The first new entry in Genki's Shutokō Battle / Tokyo Xtreme Racer series has managed to hit almost 16,000 concurrent players in a single day.

Currently available in Early Access on Steam, Tokyo Xtreme Racer is, at the time of writing, hovering over the 11,000 concurrent players mark—not bad at all, considering this isn't the final game.

The franchise began on the Super Famicom with Shutokō Battle '94: Drift King, with other instalments appearing across a wide range of systems and under a dazzling selection of names, including Tokyo Highway Battle, Import Tuner Challenge and Street Supremacy.

This new entry launched on January 23rd and costs $29.99.