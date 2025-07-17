Update [ ]:

In today's livestream, Taito revealed more information about the upcoming Arcade Collection Part 1, including its release date and the games that will be included in the collection.



According to Famitsu, the game will be released on December 18th, 2025 and will feature 10 games in total. However, unlike the previous software releases (Taito Egret Mini II Arcade Memories Vol 1, 2, and 3), the games included here won't be developed by Taito, but by Technos Japan and Data East instead. The collection will cost 9878 yen and come with a strategy booklet called "Dengeki TAITO STATION VOLUME5".

Here are the games that are set to be included:

Mysterious Stones: Dr. Kick's Adventure (1984) - Technos Japan, action maze adventure

- Technos Japan, action maze adventure Bogey Manor (1985) - Technos Japan, platformer

- Technos Japan, platformer Nekketsu Kōha Kunio-kun / Renegade (1986) - Technos Japan, beat 'em up

- Technos Japan, beat 'em up Xain'd Sleena (1986) - Technos Japan, run and gunner

- Technos Japan, run and gunner Double Dragon (1987) - Technos Japan, beat 'em up

- Technos Japan, beat 'em up Chelnov (1988) - Data East, run and gunner

- Data East, run and gunner Dark Seal (1990) - Data East, beat 'em up

- Data East, beat 'em up The Cliffhanger Edward Randy (1991) - Data East, action platformer

- Data East, action platformer Wolf Fang Kuuga 2001 (1991) - Data East, run and gunner

- Data East, run and gunner The Great Ragtime Show / Boogie Wings (1992) - Data East, horizontal shoot 'em up

In addition to this announcement, Taito also revealed a new main unit update coming tomorrow, which will be available to download from its website, bringing a few fixes; a new Violet-coloured variant of Egret II Mini; and lite versions of its previous three software releases, which come without the strategy book packed in.

Original Story: A new collection of classic arcade games is set to be released for the Egret II Mini this December, with the lineup scheduled to be revealed in a Famitsu livestream taking place later this month.

Arcade Collection Part 1 was announced earlier today by Taito, and will be the fourth piece of additional software launched for the mini arcade console since it originally debuted back in 2022, following on from Taito Egret Mini II Arcade Memories Vol 1, 2, and 3.

Given the lack of information available, it's not exactly clear just yet how this new collection will differ from the Taito Memories series, with Taito seemingly saving that information for the livestream, alongside other details about the series and and the future of the Egret II Mini.

The livestream will be broadcast on the FamitsuTube YouTube channel and will go live on July 17th, 2025, at 8pm JST.

The voice actor Marie Miyake will be the MC for the event, with Egret II Mini producer Tetsuo Egawa and the Famitsu employee Dedeo also slated to make an appearance.

We'll update this article once more information is revealed.