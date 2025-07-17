Developer WayForward has had to issue a statement clarifying its lack of involvement in the recently announced reissue of Sabrina: The Animated Series – Zapped! by Chromatic creator ModRetro, the company owned by Palmer Luckey.

Luckey – who made his millions selling VR firm Oculus to Facebook – is a divisive figure in tech and American politics. He founded defence contractor Anduril Industries in 2017 and has referred to himself as a "radical Zionist" in the past.

WayForward initially celebrated the re-release of Sabrina: Zapped, which originally launched back in 2000 – an understandable move, given that the company is no doubt proud that one of its older titles is getting a new lease of life.

However, the reaction to its post was overwhelmingly negative, forcing WayForward to delete it. It has since issued the following statement:

To our fans: Regarding the recent re-release of Sabrina: Zapped, this was negotiated and handled entirely between the publisher and the IP holder, without WayForward's involvement. WayForward was not involved in any decisions regarding licensing, production, or publication. WayForward does not receive any revenue from this re-release.

ModRetro's arrival in the world of Game Boy publishing has been fairly dramatic; the company launched the FPGA-based Game Boy Color clone Chromatic last year, garnering a host of positive reviews but just as much negative press, thanks to Luckey's involvement with the device.

ModRetro has also worked with indie developers to publish their games in physical form – a process which appears to have caused a great deal of friction with the Game Boy homebrew community.