It might seem like a relic from a bygone age to your typical smartphone-using teenager, but the humble Game Boy still has the power to captivate and entertain, even after decades of technological progress. We've seen a community grow up around modding and upgrading Game Boy systems, and Nintendo has tipped the hat to the handheld's legacy on more than one occasion, making Game Boy games available digitally on its 3DS and Switch consoles.

However, one thing Nintendo hasn't done yet is produce a modern-day variant of the system, as it did with the NES and SNES Classic Editions. That has left a gap in the market for a wide range of options, from cheap Chinese-made emulation devices to higher-end alternatives, like the FPGA-based Analogue Pocket, which is even capable of accepting original Game Boy and GBA cartridges.

The Analogue Pocket is getting a rival this year in the shape of the ModRetro Chromatic, a Game Boy Color clone that also uses FPGA tech and runs physical carts. Costing $199 / £160, this interesting device boasts the "world's only 160x144 pixel sunlight-readable backlit display", a magnesium alloy shell and support for good, old-fashioned AA batteries, just like the original Game Boy Color (these will last around six hours, maybe more if you reduce the screen brightness).

But, in a world where the Analogue Pocket exists – alongside a myriad of GBC consoles modded with backlit screens and rechargeable batteries – does this new handheld have a place? Let's find out...

ModRetro Chromatic Review: Specs

Display 160X144 pixel 2.56” IPS backlit LCD with Sapphire display front crystal Size 5.2x3x1.2 inches Weight 6.2 oz

Materials Magnesium alloy thixomolded shell, PBT buttons Audio Custom ultra-loud speaker module, 3.5mm headphone output Power 3x AA batteries (approx six hours battery life) / Compatible with optional lithium-ion pack, rechargeable through console Compatiblity Runs all Game Boy, Game Boy Color and Chromatic cartridges. Compatible with official Game Boy / Game Boy Color accessories CPU FPGA-based architecture

I/O Backwards compatible link cable port, Backwards compatible IR link, USB-C lagless video out to PC

ModRetro Chromatic Review: Design

The first thing you notice when you pick up the ModRetro Chromatic is its weight. That magnesium alloy thixomolded shell really has some heft and, according to the manufacturer, is "indestructible." We naturally aren't foolish enough to put this lovely object under a sledgehammer and we'd imagine there's a limit to how much extreme punishment it can take, but it's fair to say that it's likely to withstand bumps and scrapes a little better than a plastic-shelled handheld.

In terms of overall size, the ModRetro Chromatic is a close match to the original Game Boy Color but is smaller than both the original 1989 Game Boy and the Analogue Pocket. The front of the unit is dominated by that 160x144 IPS pixel screen and features the typical D-pad and button inputs, alongside Start and Select commands. The buttons themselves are fashioned from high-strength PBT (polybutylene terephthalate) plastic and feel great. The D-pad is also one of the best we've used on this kind of device; it has the perfect amount of travel and responsiveness.

Flip the ModRetro Chromatic around, and you'll find a bulge where the battery compartment is located. This is more pronounced than on the original GBC, which is due to the fact that the system requires three AA batteries rather than two. When placed face-up on a table, the ModRetro Chromatic doesn't lie flat and tends to tip backwards, which may or may not bother you, depending on your personal preference.

The battery compartment is secured with a locking mechanism which prevents it from opening at inopportune moments and holds either three AA batteries or the official ModRetro Chromatic rechargeable battery pack, which is sold separately. This pack can be charged by the Chromatic's USB-C port, but standard AA rechargeables cannot.

We'd like to have seen the rechargeable battery pack included with the device, given that it's routine for modern handhelds to have power cells you can charge, but we also like the fact that the ModRetro Chromatic avoids the "planned obsolescence" that has become the norm in the industry these days. It means the device should be capable of lasting much longer than something like the Analogue Pocket, which has an internal rechargeable battery that isn't as easy to replace.

The bottom edge features a single speaker, 3.5mm headphone jack and the aforementioned USB-C connection, which acts as a video-out port as well as a power socket, allowing you to connect your ModRetro Chromatic to a compatible screen. You'll also be able to use this port to update the system's firmware in the future. In a cool touch, the console will prioritise USB-C power if standard AA batteries are included, so you can avoid draining them when you happen to be close to a source of mains power.

On the top, you've got the power switch, IR port (one of the original GBC's coolest features) and cartridge slot. The left side has the link cable port, while the right side has a volume dial and menu button, the latter of which brings up the ModRetro Chromatic's fairly limited settings menu. From here, you can adjust the brightness, tinker with some screen options, view controls and inspect which firmware the device is currently running.

There's no MicroSD card slot on this device, so it seems unlikely that ModRetro is going to follow Analogue's example and turn this device into an FPGA powerhouse. The focus is very much on playing Game Boy games, so don't expect the same kind of expandability that is present in the Analogue Pocket. However, opening up the device reveals that there are WiFi and Bluetooth chips on the mainboard, which hints at exciting functionality to come.

ModRetro Chromatic Review: Display

Much has been made by ModRetro of the Chromatic's screen, and with good reason. The team behind this device has expended a considerable amount of time and effort making sure the display is as close to the original as possible, while simultaneously offering modern comforts that players in 2024 expect from their screen technology.

The IPS LCD's 160x144 pixel resolution and 10:9 aspect ratio are an exact match to the original Game Boy Color, which is pretty unique; most modded GBC consoles use displays with much higher resolutions that simply 'scale down' to match the original pixel count of Nintendo's handheld. That's because nobody is making displays with such a low resolution anymore, which makes ModRetro's quest for true authenticity all the more commendable.

As well as offering the exact same pixel density as the original hardware, the ModRetro Chomatic's display packs a real punch – far superior to the best Game Boy display Nintendo ever made, the one seen in the AGS-101 GBA revision. In fact, at max brightness, the Chromatic's screen is also too powerful; we had to tinker with the settings to get the optimal level. Colour reproduction is also superb, despite this not using OLED technology. It's also perfectly usable in direct sunlight.

It was only natural that we compare the ModRetro Chromatic's display to that of its closest rival, the aforementioned Analogue Pocket. The most significant difference – outside of the fact that the Pocket's LCD display has a 1600x1440 resolution – is the overall size.

The ModRetro Chromatic's screen measures 2.56 inches from corner to corner, which makes it ever-so-slightly larger than the 2.3-inch screen of the original GBC. The Pocket, on the other hand, has a 3.5-inch screen, and despite the fact that it's not an exact match in terms of resolution, it does a good job of making Game Boy and GBC games look amazing.

If you recall, the original GBC offered the ability to change the colour of the screen using button commands at boot up. The ModRetro Chromatic retains this ability but with some additional colour options that mimic the iconic pea-soup display of the 1989 Game Boy (hold left, A & B when switching on the system).

These are cool options to have, even if they fall short of what's offered by the Analogue Pocket, which allows you to simulate the look of the Game Boy Pocket and Game Boy Light, as well as the original DMG-01 Game Boy. We'd also say that the Analogue Pocket's recreation of the DMG-01's screen is more striking, so that's something to keep in mind if you're looking to play a lot of monochrome Game Boy carts.

ModRetro Chromatic Review: The Games

The headline news regarding software is that the ModRetro Chromatic is compatible with all Game Boy and Game Boy Color games. Because it uses hardware-level emulation via its FPGA chipset, the experience is the same as playing the real thing.

You'll also find that the ModRetro Chromatic is compatible with all Game Boy accessories, including the Game Boy Camera and the original link cable. Heck, we even managed to connect up an Analogue Pocket with the Chromatic for some two-player link-cable action. It's also worth noting that the ModRetro Chromatic is fully compatible with flash carts, like the Everdrive.

It's worth noting that there's no save state functionality included in the ModRetro Chromatic, at least for now. If you've been emulating Game Boy games for the past few years on PC, 3DS or even Switch, then this will no doubt have become a popular feature, as it allows you to play a game in chunks, picking up where you left off rather than having to start from the beginning.

The Analogue Pocket supports save states across all Game Boy games, but ModRetro has clearly prioritized authenticity over convenience with the Chromatic. We've asked ModRetro about this omission and have been told that nothing in the system's architecture prevents save states from working, so we could see them in the future via a firmware update.

Interestingly, ModRetro is also producing its own line of Chromatic cartridges, which are fully compatible with original Game Boy hardware. In what feels to us like a masterstroke, ModRetro has even developed its own version of Tetris to bundle with the machine, just like the original Game Boy. Created with the full blessing of The Tetris Company and allowing players to toggle between classic and modern rules, it's a great iteration of the classic puzzler and the perfect pack-in game – just like it was back in 1989.

Chromatic is also releasing games such as Toki Tori Ultimate Edition, Traumatarium Penitent, Tales of Monsterland DX, Dragonyhm, Patchy Matchy and In The Dark 2 in physical form, complete with full-colour manuals and a special charm which can be tied to the top of your ModRetro Chromatic system.

There are plenty of other games in the pipeline, too, which is a canny business move from ModRetro. These releases not only raise awareness of the Chromatic but, because they work on original Nintendo hardware as well, should sell pretty briskly, given the burgeoning market for new Game Boy releases.

From day one, ModRetro has been very clear that the Chromatic is intended for playing Game Boy and Game Boy Color games only, and says GBA games deserve a dedicated FPGA-based handheld. This is one area where the Analogue Pocket definitely trumps ModRetro's effort, as it not only plays all Game Boy games right out of the box (including GBA) but, via optional cartridge adapters, can play Game Gear, PC Engine / TG-16, Atari Lynx and Neo Geo Pocket games.

On top of that, the Analogue Pocket benefits from the OpenFPGA system, which allows users to load up community-made FPGA cores for pretty much every retro platform on the planet – including consoles, handhelds, computers and much, much more. This is one of the most appealing aspects of owning an Analogue Pocket, and, for the time being, the ModRetro Chromatic cannot compete in this regard.

Should You Buy The ModRetro Chromatic?

It's obvious that there's a huge appetite for new Game Boy hardware in the modern age, given that we've seen a raft of fan-made upgrades over the past few years – as well as 'new' systems, like the Analogue Pocket and FunnyPlaying's FPGBC. If you're simply looking for a way of leveraging your collection of physical cartridges, then the Chromatic comes highly recommended. It's a wonderful replication of the Game Boy Color and delivers one of the most authentic handheld experiences you'll get outside of real Nintendo hardware.

It's impossible to talk about the Chromatic without addressing its closest competitor in this space, the Analogue Pocket – as you'll notice by the number of times we've referenced it during this review. Analogue's handheld is compatible with a wider range of cartridges, boasts OpenFPGA support for new cores, and has a larger screen – as well as deeper and more robust customisation options.

However, it's also slightly more expensive than the ModRetro Chromatic ($220 vs $199) and lacks the sturdy magnesium alloy shell and pack-in Tetris game. We'd also say that the Chromatic's D-pad is superior to that of the Analogue Pocket.

However, for all of these comparisons, the two devices are somewhat different in the audiences they're aimed at. The Analogue Pocket is sold exclusively via Analogue's online store, and, until very recently, was hard to secure due to it being produced in very small batches. The ModRetro Chromatic is also sold online, but ModRetro has also inked a deal with high street retailer GameStop to give it much wider distribution.

The strategy with this device is very much about appealing to those who have fond memories of the Game Boy and want to return to their physical collection of carts with the benefit of modern creature comforts, such as a backlit screen and TV-out – it's not aimed at seasoned FPGA enthusiasts who want to track the latest developments in hardware-level emulation.

ModRetro's mission with the Chromatic was to give both hardcore and lapsed Game Boy fans a modern-day take on the system which is as faithful as possible to Nintendo's original vision, and in that regard, it has succeeded – and the fact that it's supporting the device with its own range of games is commendable.

If you're only concerned with unlocking the Game Boy and Game Boy Color libraries, it comes highly recommended. However, if you want a handheld that has the same accuracy with added benefits, the Analogue Pocket might be a better choice. This much is clear, though: the fact that both devices exist is wonderful news for Game Boy fans.

Fantastic design and build quality

Bright and colourful pixel-accurate screen

Gives the option of AA or rechargeable batteries, avoiding obsolescence Only plays Game Boy and Game Boy Color games

No save states (at the moment)

Great 8/10

