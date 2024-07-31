ModRetro's FPGA-based Chromatic handheld arrives this Christmas, and will give Game Boy fans a new means of connecting with their precious library of carts.

However, compared to the Analogue Pocket – which also uses FPGA tech – the Chromatic lacks the ability to run GBA cartridges. This is a very intentional choice according to ModRetro CEO Torin Herndon, who spoke to us recently about the device.

"GBA formats deserve their own dedicated landscape device as much as GBC formats deserve Chromatic and its 160x144 pixel display," says Herndon. "Nobody wants to awkwardly hit trigger buttons on the backside of a portrait handheld. Form factor and ergonomics matter. GBA had a 240x160 pixel resolution display, and that display needs to be made so the world can enjoy these games properly in perpetuity."

It looks as if ModRetro aims to tackle GBA with a separate FPGA-based device; when asked if we could expect more handhelds from his company, Herndon simply said, "Yes".

The Chromatic arrives this holiday season, costing $200 / £160. It comes bundled with Chromatic Tetris, which ModRetro hopes will become the new standard in handheld competitive Tetris.