The Dev Behind Mega Man Fangame 'The Sequel Wars' Is Working On A SNES Game

Woodfrog, the developer behind the Mega Man fan game The Sequel Wars, has revealed that he is working on a new homebrew project for the Super Nintendo.

The project, which has yet to be given a name, was announced on Twitter over the weekend, with the developer sharing a brief 13-second clip of the platformer that seemingly stars a young kid with a sentient hat as its main hero.

In the footage, we see this character jumping and rolling across a mining-themed stage, before quickly running into a bunch of enemies including flying bugs (Kamikazzes), horrific plants (Bile Flowers), and adorable helmet-wearing octopuses (Rhudar).

The main weapon shown in the video seems to be a whip, but there is also a UI element labelled ammo, which appears to suggest players will also have an additional long-range weapon.

According to the tweet, a trailer is set to be released for the project soon, as well as more details about the project itself. We'll keep you posted once more information is made available.