Members of the Mega Man community are currently in the process of creating a new fanmade follow-up to the 1994 Sega Mega Drive / Genesis compilation Mega Man: The Wily Wars.

In case you're unfamiliar, Mega Man: The Wily Wars was a collection of games for the Sega console that featured remakes of the first three NES titles — Mega Man 1, Mega Man 2, and Mega Man 3 — with updated visuals, newly arranged music, and bug fixes.

The plan with The Sequel Wars is, therefore, to give the same treatment to the remaining three NES Mega Man, offering players a bunch of new 16-bit remakes of Mega Man 4, Mega Man 5, and Mega Man 6. These are fully coded from scratch in C using the SGDK library and will feature amazing new renditions of classic Mega Man tracks, "a fresh 16-bit coat of paint", and other improvements to the gameplay and presentation. They are being made by Woodfrog in collaboration with a small team of other homebrew developers.

Episode Red (the remake of Mega Man 4) was released last year and is available to download now from itch.io, while the Mega Man Sequel Wars Twitter account has just released a new tease of Episode Blue (the remake of Mega Man 5). There's no estimated release time for when this latest episode will drop, other than that it will apparently be "coming soon"

We'll keep you posted once there is more news to share.