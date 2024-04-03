Hamster has announced that it will be releasing Namco's 1992 top-down action Exvania on Nintendo Switch & PS4 (thanks Famitsu!). The game will begin distribution in Japan on April 4th, with Western storefronts expected to take a little bit longer (as always) to update.

Exvania, in case you've never heard of it, is a multiplayer action game that is played from a top-down perspective similar to Hudson Soft's Bomberman games. It runs on the company's NA-1 hardware (which was also used for games including Bakuretsu Quiz Ma-Q Dai Bouken, Cosmo Gang the Puzzle, and Super World Court) and sees players selecting from one of four characters who are all competing for control of the medieval land of Exvania.

Players are tasked with battling across 8 different castle stages, dropping magical orbs (similar to the bombs in Bomberman) to defeat their fellow warriors, and destroying various obstacles that get in their way with a long-range whip. For every battle won, players will earn a medal, with three medals being required to capture a castle and take a step closer to their goal.

This is the first game released in Arcade Archives' "Namco Month", which is taking place throughout the month of April. And it is a fairly interesting pick. As far as we're aware, this is the first time the game has ever been released on home consoles, with the title being notably absent from the Namco Museum series of arcade compilations.

Will you be picking it up? Let us know!