Hamster Corporation has announced that it will be holding a special event on May 18th, in Japan, to celebrate 10 years of Arcade Archives (thanks Famitsu!).

Arcade Archives, in case you're unaware, is a series of emulated reissues that started back in May 2014, with the release of games like Crazy Climber, Ninja-Kid, and Rygar on the PS4. It has since been home to over 400 classic arcade games from over 20 arcade manufacturers and has even set an impressive Guinness World record for its streak of releasing a new game every week for the last 366+ weeks.

This special celebration event will take place in Setagaya, Tokyo, at the Futako Tamagawa Rise Hall and will see 200 randomly selected guests in attendance (email applications via "[email protected]" are open from March 28th to April 11th). The event will also be broadcast live on YouTube on Hamster's channel.

In addition to the above, Hamster Corporation also revealed that it will be organizing an award show to commemorate the milestone, based on community voting. This will take place at the event in May.

This will see players submitting their top three favourite games from the 18 titles released in 2014 and the 51 titles released in 2023, with the voting period lasting from March 28th to April 11th.

The company will then select a winner or "Game of the Year (2014 or 2023)" out of the top three games (that have the most user votes) based on the title with the highest amount of unit sales. The remaining two runner-ups will also receive a special "User's Choice Award".

Instructions on how to vote will be revealed tomorrow via Hamster's Twitter account.