As reported by Famitsu, Hamster revealed earlier today that it will be bringing Volfied, the sci-fi successor to the abstract puzzle game Qix, to PS4 & Nintendo Switch next month on March 28th.

As some will no doubt know, the husband and wife duo of Randy and Sandy Pfeiffer were responsible for developing Qix at Taito America in the early '80s, whereas Volfied was instead built at Taito Japan and released in arcades in 1989.

It was designed by the Bubble Bobble & Rainbow Islands creator Fukio Mitsuji and saw players battling enemies like giant robotic snakes and body parts, by drawing rectangles inside the level to claim areas of the map.

Since its original release, it has been ported to a variety of platforms, including the PC Engine, Sega Mega Drive, Commodore Amiga, Atari ST, DOS, FM Towns, PlayStation, and mobile phones.

It also appeared on the PS2, Xbox, and PC compilation Taito Legends 2 and the Japan-exclusive Taito Memories II: Gekan on PS2.