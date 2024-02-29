Atari has a rich history to draw from, and it has been doing just that via projects such as Atari: 50 Anniversary Celebration, the Atari 2600+ and the upcoming Atari 400 Mini.

The good news is that the Atari 2600+ – a modern-day recreation of the console that turned the company into one of the biggest entertainment brands on the planet in the '70s and '80s – was successful enough for Atari to consider reviving more of its past hardware releases.

Speaking to Time Extension, Atari chairman and CEO Wade Rosen had this to say about 'new' hardware:

We’ve been really happy with the reception from fans and just the reception from the market. So there will certainly be more projects in that vein. We also like it because it just fits who we are in our DNA.

Rosen wouldn't give specifics on what systems could be resurrected, but could we potentially see the Atari Jaguar or handheld Lynx make a comeback?

Let us know which Atari system you'd love to see revived by posting a comment below.