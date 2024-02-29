News Atari Offers Update On "Atari Presents" Issues Eight games have been released as part of Atari Presents so far

Time Extension: That was actually a question that we got when we were initially reporting on it. We did ask for a complete list too, but yeah, someone commented on our report and was like, ‘Wouldn’t they already own that because it’s Infogrames?’

Rosen: So that’s a great question. When some of the US subsidiaries moved through Chapter 11 bankruptcy, I think, around 2014, those were lost in that.

So those rights were lost and that was us reacquiring them. And we try to look to the future and we try to look at what cool and interesting things we can do, but there were definitely some things like Bubsy, for example, where it’s like, ‘You know what, even though that wasn’t a part of the classic Atari — even though Bubsy certainly came after that – yeah, that should be part of Atari.’ And we’re going to turn it around. We’re going to do something great with Bubsy, right? That’s something that we really aspire to do. Do we want to be the group that made a great Bubsy game? Yeah, we want to be that group. Because that would be really cool.

So the short answer is, I think all games deserve to be accessible. Accessibility is something that we’d really like to bring to gaming and to what degree that is — whether that’s just being accessible, or remastered, or remade, or provided documentary context like Karateka, Jeff Minter, and Atari 50 — it’s to be decided with any of those IPs. But yeah, we did acquire a lot of those and we would love to find a way to bring them out.

I think the Atari Presents line is a good way to at least make them accessible and to bring a lot of those back to life. So we’ll continue to look to do that with the ones we’ve acquired, but also with a lot of the IP that we have internally, that deserves to see the light of day.

Time Extension: One of the big stories out of the MinnMax interview you did last year was about you being open to indie devs pitching you Bubsy ideas – and we know that some indie developers did pitch you and didn’t hear anything back. We're wondering, have you looked at anything or had more of a dialogue with anyone off the back of that?

Rosen: So, more to follow on that one, but yes! And apologies, if people didn’t hear back from the team. We were probably still processing at that point. The response was much greater than we had anticipated from that and so there was a lot to digest. But the short answer is one way or another, we’re going to find a way to move forward with a Bubsy project, and that most likely will have been the result of something that came out from that and that general request for proposals.

Time Extension: It would be interesting to ask you about some of the projects that are coming out of Atari now like the Atari 2600+ and Atari 400Mini and those sorts of devices that are celebrating classic Atari machines but in slightly different ways. I’m wondering, how did those kinds of projects spin up? And can we expect to see more classic Atari machines get revisited like the Jaguar or the Lynx?

Rosen: So without going into specifics of what those future projects would look like, we’ve been really happy with the reception from fans and just the reception from the market. So there will certainly be more projects in that vein. We also like it because it just fits who we are in our DNA.

When we talk about retro gaming, I think people get the idea that it’s just about old stuff and we’re releasing old stuff. But it’s really, ‘Hey, what kind of innovative, cool, interesting things can we do?’ There’s a lot of innovation that can be brought to that. So that’s sort of where that term classic gaming comes from. Like what kind of innovation can we do to make that more meaningful in regards to the 400?

The partner that we’re working with on that had also done the C64 and I got to know them through that and I was impressed with what they did. I think the firmware is the best version of any versions of those that they’ve done. The interest that we had with the carts with the 2600 though, also, is noticed there. So it’s like ‘Hey, maybe there’s a middle ground in the future that could allow for a computer similar to this, but allow for some of the classic cartridges to be used.’ We learn from ourselves in all of these projects. And so, that will be a part of this going forward.

As far as the 2600+ goes, though, that is far from done. That is something we’re viewing as a living ecosystem and we want to continue to build it out and expand it and see what other cool, interesting things we can do. And where the idea came from with that one is — plug-and-plays are an easier sell because they’ve been done before, but the Atari 2600+, to get to your point, was kind of new.

Analogue has done a really good job with that [analogue approach] and Hyperkin but as for first-parties that hadn’t really been done. And the reason we did it is first because there wasn’t a great one in the market and second because there were two questions I got a lot from people when I stepped in. Those were ‘Why can’t I buy an Atari t-shirt on Atari.com?’, which we fixed and we now have a super robust, cool storefront. And the second was ‘Hey, I have all these old Atari carts, how can I play them?’

I’d be like, ‘So you buy an old console, and then you probably don’t have an RF adapter, so you’re going to need to solder on a composite cable and find a CRT television.’ And for the market that’s too much to ask. It’s too much to ask people to go through all of that.

So the idea was, ‘How can we just give people access to something that would make this collection of memories that they had from when they were young immediately available to them?’ That they could show to their kids. That they could play with their families. And that was the big surprise with that one.

Yeah, we get some classic gaming fans buying the 2600+, but we got a lot of people who probably hadn’t bought a video game console in decades buying that. Because they had carts they wanted to play and they wanted to play those with somebody else.

Time Extension: Atari has been in the news for acquiring Nightdive, Digital Eclipse, MobyGames, and AtariAge – a lot of different companies/organisations. And the big headlines at the moment are obviously about companies like Embracer and how their acquisitions are not really panning out for them, unfortunately leading to layoffs. What is different with Atari’s approach?

Rosen: It’s a fair question. I think Embracer is an interesting case study because we look at it now and we can see in the recent past that a lot of its acquisitions didn’t work out in the way they hoped, but what allowed Embracer to even be in that position was early successful acquisitions. So, the acquisition of THQ, which eventually merged with Nordic Games to become THQ Nordic, and the acquisition of Plaion.

I look at Embracer and I think it still is — the last year and a half being the exception – an amazing company in many ways. And it’s the story of acquisitions that have worked tremendously well and it’s the story of acquisitions that have not worked that well. And I think for acquisitions to work, there needs to be a lot of thought put into it and there needs to be a clear strategic reason for acquiring the company. And that’s the way we’ve approached this.

When I came on board, there were literally two companies where I was like, ‘They would be a really good fit with Atari’ and those were Nightdive and Digital Eclipse. As operating groups. So that doesn’t include IP or things like that. And so, bringing them in felt like a natural extension of the same team. Same values. Pretty similar culture. [Both] focused on retro. And it was also in many ways immediately created more value because we had access to IP that they can work with and that they wanted to work with. So it’s like, ‘Hey, let’s put this together’ or 'We can work together on larger projects as well'.

So I think where it’s different is that MNA (mergers & acquisitions) can be very successful, but there needs to be a lot of thought and strategic reasons for doing it.

I think it’s a little unfair that Embracer gets as much of the attention as they do because if you look at the amount of layoffs that are happening, they are happening across all industries. Not just gaming. The difference is Embracer is actively having to close these studios that they bought, which draws a lot more attention. But the amount of layoffs that are going on, it’s the same equivalent amounts at many large companies.

I think there was kind of a momentum to the industry in general, which made sense at one time. Then once the fundamentals changed, the industry changed, and demand changed, all those went out of the window. But a lot of those decisions that were being made were probably being made based on those market fundamentals and not on a strategic long-term value that would come from merging those companies. Because with Embracer, there are a lot of acquisitions that have gone amazingly well. And I think those fit in, in a strategic way, better than the ones that haven’t.

Time Extension: Just as a final question, in terms of the Atari VCS (which was announced before your time), what is support for that going to look like moving forward? Is it still kind of the long-term plan to keep bringing new software to that and to keep on supporting it?

Rosen: So the VCS is a great case study of something that is probably a little outside of what we would go towards today. It had been in the works for quite a few years when I stepped in. And it had been released shortly before I came on board.

So while it’s probably not what we would design or put out today, we still wanted to make sure that we continued to support the people who supported us with that. So we’ve continued to invest in firmware updates for the platform, we have new content coming out for it all of the time.

Neo Sprint [on VCS] is a really good example of that. So if you’re playing Neo Sprint and you provide feedback to us, we’re reading it and we’re responding to it and taking it into consideration. We’ve also started using it as a platform to put out some of our games to understand what’s resonating and what’s not, and tap into our dedicated community. And also, it’s started to take on more of a retro focus as well. So that’s how we will continue to support the VCS, with our own content and as a direct means to tap into a passionate community.

We’re also hoping that our partnership with Polymega will continue to unlock functionality with the VCS too. So more to follow on that this year!