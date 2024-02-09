Subscribe to Time Extension on

Plaion has just revealed the 25 games that will come pre-installed on the upcoming £99.99 / €119.99 / $119.99 Atari 400 Mini micro-console, which it is producing in conjunction with Retro Games Ltd.

These include Atari arcade classics like Asteroids, Centipede and Battlezone, as well as other seminal titles, such as Miner 2049ier, Boulder Dash, M.U.L.E. and The Seven Cities of Gold.

The complete list is as follows:

Basketball (1979)

Asteroids (1981)

Centipede (1981)

Missile Command (1981)

Miner 2049ier (1982)

Berzerk (1983)

Bristles (1983)

Capture the Flag (1983)

Encounter! (1983)

Flip and Flap (1983)

M.U.L.E. (1983)

O'Reily's Mine (1983)

Wavy Navy (1983)

Hover Bover (1984)

Lee (1984)

Millipede (1984)

The Seven Cities of Gold (1984)

Boulder Dash (1985)

ElektraGlide (1985)

Battlezone (1987)

Henry's House (1987)

Star Raiders II (1987)

Airball (1988)

Crystal Castles (1988)

Yoomp! (2007)

"The 400 Mini is a half-sized version of the distinctively styled Atari 400, emulating the whole 8-bit Atari range from the 400 to the 130XE, and the Atari 5200 home console," says Atari. "Also included is the CXStick, a recreation of the classic Atari CX40 joystick, with an additional seven seamlessly integrated function buttons and USB-A connectivity."

As well as the 25 bundled games, you'll be able to load ROMs onto the system via a USB flash drive.

You can pre-order the Atari 400 here. It launches on March 28th, 2024.