If you've been itching for a brand new platformer inspired by modern 3D Sonic games, then you'll probably want to closer take a look at Rollin' Rascal — a colourful new PC title from the developer Curiomatic that is currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter.

The promising game sees players take control of a super-fast character named Rascal as they zoom through a whimsical world in search of adventure and promises players an "engaging narrative", "epic showdowns", and "online multiplayer", alongside an "adaptive soundtrack" that will react to your gameplay as you progress through each of its multi-layered levels.

The game has already hit its funding target on the crowdfunding website, reaching its goal of £39,591 in under 12 hours. It now sits at £52,828 (as of the time of writing), with various stretch goals being listed on the page to entice more people to join. These include the addition of speedrunning tools, new outfits, a hub world, a challenge mode, and the ability to play as an additional character across all game modes.

Here's a brief description of the project, taken directly from the Kickstarter:

"Rollin' Rascal is a love letter to high-speed 3D platformers like Sonic the Hedgehog with the dynamic interactivity of Super Mario Bros. Strap in for a thrilling ride filled with speed, excitement, and a cast of endearing characters—an experience that’ll delight classic speedster fans, while also introducing newcomers to the genre!"

If you're interested in helping the project come to life, you can back it now on Kickstarter. There are various tiers available, with the cheapest option available being a $20 pledge that will net you a digital copy of the game and an exclusive character outfit for Rascal.

There's also a demo available to try out, which you can download for free from Steam. This includes 1 single-player level, a tutorial level, online multiplayer (for 4 maps), and a time attack mode.

Will you be backing the project? Let us know in the comments!