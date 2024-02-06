The Canadian indie developer MonsterBathGames has revealed it will be bringing Deathwish Enforcers Special Edition — its homage to Sunset Riders homage and 1970s/80s action films — to Steam on February 15th (as spotted by TheOtakuAuthority!).

The run & gun shooter sees up to four players pick from a selection of characters that resemble famous actors like Clint Eastwood, Charles Bronson, Roger Moore, Diana Rigg, and Pam Grier, before embarking on a quest to stop a San Francisco crime syndicate from taking over the streets. Players will venture through undead-filled cemeteries, explore dense jungles, and participate in car chases, with the ultimate goal being to face off against the Syndicate's leader Big Boss X.

As you may already be aware, the game was already released on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5, but the PC version will contain an additional character, as well as sped-up gameplay to more closely match the arcade version of Sunset Riders.

Here's a list of features that you can expect from the game:

7 levels of arcade shooting mayhem!

5 elite squad members to choose from!

Power up your weapon or destroy enemies with a special!

Interrupt a porn shoot!

Up to 4-player local co-op!

Simplistic Pick-up and play arcade action!

Get funked by the master of retro audio, Gryzor87!!

New Character Maxwell Bondage!

Gameplay sped up to match a certain other arcade classic

Sexy new title screen

You can watch the trailer for the Steam release below. Sadly it doesn't look likely that the bonus character will be coming to the Switch or PlayStation versions, as MonsterBathGames doesn't own the publishing rights for those titles and there's no agreement currently in place for DLC.