While home consoles tend to be at the vanguard of video game technology, the humble handheld occupies a slightly different position.
Seen by some as a way of filling the time between sessions on the couch with a PS5, the humble portable perhaps doesn't get enough credit – the fact you can take them with you everywhere means that a stronger bond is often forged with handheld systems, and this amplified by the gloriously tactile experience of cradling a system in your hands while you're on the bus home from work.
This fusion of mobility and physical connection means that many of us will have very fond memories of playing our handheld consoles as kids, but, with powerful devices like the Steam Deck now available, it means that you're not giving up power for portability; AAA gaming on the go has been possible since the days of the PS Vita (and, later, Switch), so it's perfectly possible only to own a handheld system these days and not feel like you're being treated as a second-class citizen.
Given the deep affection players have for their portable gaming platforms, we thought it might be a good idea to rank them. Below, you'll find all of the significant handheld systems from the past few decades. Now, we're not for one second suggesting that the humble Game Boy should be compared to its vastly more powerful successor, the Switch, but we're asking you to vote for the system which had the most impact on you personally.
Cast your vote, and we'll use the results to build our definitive list of the best handhelds ever. Think we've left off a system which deserves a place? Let us know by posting a comment below.
I have a Steam Deck and ROG Ally. Those are by far the best handhelds I have ever owned.
3DS. I've never had a more comfortable, absorbing experience gaming than playing on my 3DS, especially Virtual Console games. I lose track of time like I can't with any other console.
I grew up with handhelds since the release of the Game Boy, unlike most of my friends who just played on consoles. So they’ve always had this very personal feeling to me. But the one that resonated with me the most was the 3DS. That’s the one I want to be buried with, lol
GBA got the most play out of me then the PSP. Now I play a lot on my RG405V. This week alone I've played Sonic 3 and Knuckles, Casltevania Bloodlines, Panzer Dragoon 2 Zwei, Zelda the Minish Cap, GTA Vice City Stories and MegaMan X4 all one system.
Had some great experiences with the Game Boy with titles like Super Mario Land and TMNT Fall of the Foot Clan.
Honourable mention goes to Double Dragon 2 which was unfortunately absent from the 3DS virtual console.
The Game Boy got my vote for the size and diversity of the library with the modest hardware.
I voted for Gizmondo.
I actually think it's terrible, but I wanted to wield the power of democracy to mess with people's minds.
I have not been bribed or coerced by the Swedish mafia.
I'm not big into handheld gaming anymore but my top three are:
1. Game Gear
2. PSP
3. GBA SP
