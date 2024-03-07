With over 154 million copies sold worldwide as of 2023, Resident Evil is Capcom's best-selling video game franchise and has generated a host of spin-off projects, including movies, comics, toys and other related merchandise.
Blending survival horror elements with tense action, the series has become famous for its ability to scare the player witless and has graced pretty much every major gaming system since its debut on the PS1 way back in 1996.
With eight numbered sequels and a whole host of spin-offs, side-stories and related games, it's easy to see why Resident Evil has become such a commercially successful property for Capcom – but which entry is best?
We've compiled user votes to generate the ranking below, and this is a dynamic list – so if you feel a certain title has been hard done too (or if you feel a particular game is ranked too highly), make sure you case your own rating as this will change the running order of the list.
Resident Evil: Outbreak File #2 (PS2)
Picking up where Resident Evil: Outbreak left off, Resident Evil: Outbreak File #2 retains the same eight characters and places them in a selection of new episodic missions. This time around, though, Europe got to join the action.
Resident Evil: Survivor (PS1)
Some people might lead you to assume that Resident Evil 7 was taking a bold new step for the franchise by going first-person in 2017, but this PS1 offering actually did that back in the year 2000. A light gun shooter developed by Tose rather than Capcom, Resident Evil: Survivor isn't particularly noteworthy beyond that, however; the visuals are poor for such a late-generation PS1 title, and the action isn't all that exciting. To make matters worse, the North American version of the game removed the ability to use a light gun, rendering the whole thing pretty much redundant.
Resident Evil Survivor 2 Code: Veronica (PS2)
Initially released for Sega's NAOMI arcade board without light gun support, Resident Evil Survivor 2 Code: Veronica (Gun Survivor 2 – Biohazard – Code: Veronica in Japan) gives you the option to play as either Claire Redfield or Steve Burnside as they work their way through the events of Resident Evil - Code: Veronica, albeit from a different perspective. Like the other Resi light gun efforts, this is average at best.
Umbrella Corps (PS4)
Umbrella Corps is a brain-dead mess of good ideas gone wrong. It partially hides its flaws underneath a veneer of pretty graphics and promising gameplay concepts, but it can't hold up under its own weight in execution. Conflicting mechanics, dumb level design choices, balancing issues, technical problems, and shallow content plague this shambling title to the core, ensuring a quick burial with single-player missions that are a mere afterthought. This isn't just a bad Resident Evil game, but a disappointing multiplayer shooter; a spin-off that feels like little more than a lazy cash grab.
Resident Evil Resistance (PS4)
Developed by NeoBards Entertainment as the online component for the Resident Evil 3 remake, Resident Evil Resistance pits four players against an evil mastermind (also controlled by a player) who is trying to kill them. It's a nice premise, but the whole thing is undone by technical issues – including the lack of dedicated servers, so all of the players have to rely on the mastermind (who acts as the host) having a stable connection.
Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City (PS3)
Unless you're going to play with others, Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City isn't worth your time. Single player is infected with poor artificial intelligence, lack of useful feedback and abusive enemies. Rope in a couple of friends — or open your game up for anybody to join — and ORC improves, still beholden to many of its problems but better for the replacement of its inadequate AI with human players to help deal with its viruses. The versus multiplayer modes are the highlight, though they do nothing outstanding – they're mainly Resident Evil-themed versions of game types found in any number of shooters already out there. Most disappointingly, there just isn't enough bite to Operation Raccoon City's curious scenario; it doesn't take full advantage of and adds nothing to the franchise's lore, even as a 'what if?' side-story.
Resident Evil 6 (PS3)
Resident Evil 6 steers Capcom’s survival-horror series in an even more action-oriented direction – and comes up short in some places as a result. This new entry in the franchise is far more action-oriented than any previous title in the series. The blend of violent gunplay, blockbuster cutscenes, and limited ammunition provide an exhilarating experience – but it won't appeal to everyone. However, if you can forgive the troublesome camera and woeful partner AI, there’s still a lot to like about this third-person shooter.
Resident Evil Gaiden (GBC)
The most devisive game in Resident Evil history? Quite possibly. Developed by M4, Resident Evil Gaiden gives the player a top-down view of the world, with battles switching to a first-person perspective. While the game features Leon S. Kennedy and Barry Burton in the lead roles, it's not considered to be canon – and the reviews at the time of release were decidedly negative. Over time, however, the game has undergone something of a critical reappraisal and offers something genuinely unique within the Resident Evil family.
Resident Evil: Outbreak (PS2)
Notable for being the first entry in the Resident Evil series to feature cooperative gameplay and online multiplayer (unless you lived in Europe, where the online mode wasn't included), Resident Evil: Outbreak is an episodic adventure in which players can select one of eight different characters, each with their own unique strengths and weaknesses. Despite the promise of the setup, the game doesn't quite click in the way it should.
Resident Evil: The Mercenaries 3D (3DS)
Resident Evil: The Mercenaries 3D entertains with its brand of fast-flowing action, constant stream of unlockables and captivating co-op gameplay. It’s far from a perfect package though, with occasionally rough visuals and a save system that is destined to ensure that second-hand copies are, to some, practically worthless. It’s also worth noting that unless you’re keen on repeatedly playing levels to boost your overall rating, you may tire of the game quite swiftly.
Comments 21
Oh man, list time!
Here’s my fave Resident Evil games. The list is a bit different from most fans of the franchise, i think.
1. Resident Evil: Revelations
2. Resident Evil 5
3. Resident Evil 4
4. Resident Evil: Revelations 2
5. Resident Evil 6
6. Resident Evil VII
7. Resident Evil
8. Resident Evil 0
9. Resident Evil: The Mercenaries 3d
Those are all the ones i’ve played, and i don’t like the bottom 4.
There's a lot I don't agree with here, but Umbrella Corps being ranked above the original Resident Evil offends me greatly 💀
This list is insane 🤣 Especially the lower ranks.
My personal top ten,
1. Resident Evil REmake (GCN)
2. RE4 (GCN)
3. RE2 (PS1)
4. RE3 (PS1)
5. RE7 (PS4)
6. RE0 (GCN)
7. RE4 remake (PS4)
8. RE2 remake (PS4)
9. RE Revelations 2 (XB360)
10. RE Village (PS4)
I know code veronica is rather popular, and I do like the story and some of the set pieces, but man that game is a slog to play. I hope it's the next Capcom remake treatment, it needs it more than RE4 ever did.
My personal top 10 would be
1. Resident Evil 2 (PS1)
2. Resident Evil (Gamecube)
3. Resident Evil 2 (PS4)
4. Resident Evil 4 (Wii)
5. Resident Evil 7
6. Resident Evil Code Veronica (DC)
7. Resident Evil 4 Remake
8. Resident Evil Village
9. Resident Evil (PS1)
10. Resident Evil 0
@OldManHermit I have two friends who are more into the franchise than i, and i had to listen to them both complain about Code Veronica for years after it was released.
Because of this, i had assumed it wasn’t very good, and was surprised when they didn’t remake it before 2, 3 and especially 4.
1. RE Remake (GC/PS4)
2. RE2 Remake (PS4)
3. RE OG (PS1)
4. RE5 (PS3/4)
5. RE4 (GC/PS2/4)
6. RE Code Veronica (DC/PS2)
7. RE2 (PS1)
8. RE3 Remake (PS4)
9. RE3 (PS1)
10. RE Outbreak (PS2)
The first Revelations game for me actually got me back into the series since it actually went back to the series roots as apposed to the all out action that the series direction seemed to be going in and actually feels more like the true RE6 than the actual sixth game does.
Anyone else love RE: Gaiden on the GBC?
I replay it semi-regularly and love it to bits. My favourite GBC game alongside MGS.
I used to think Code Veronica was my favourite, but replayed it a coupke years back, and hated it. Was shocked at how dramatic my change of feeling was.
As someone said, it's a slog. Also buggy (you can perma lose key items accidentally). Also it pulls annoying tricks leaving you without access to vital weapons. In my recent replay I never got to use the gas grenades because it swapped characters and left the launcher innaccessible.
An… interesting list. I’d personally put RE1 Director’s Cut, REmake, Code Veronica and RE4 Wii Edition at the top (in no particular order). I also beat RE3 Remake over the weekend and enjoyed that a lot too.
Also, is RE4 Remake missing? I didn’t see it.
Resident Evi 4 Wii Edition tops this for me.
1. Resident Evil Code Veronica
2. Resident Evil 3: Nemesis
3. Resident Evil 2 Remake
4. Resident Evil 4 Wii
5. Resident Evil 2 N64
6. Resident Evil 7
7. Resident Evil village
8. Resident Evil Zero
8. Resident Evil 5
I was pissed on how Resident Evil 3 Remake turned out with 75% of the game missing. Being one of my favorites back in the day, just a shame....
1. RE7
2. RE8
3. REmake 2
4. REmake 4
5. REmake 3
6. RE: Code Veronica
7. RE2
8. RE4
9. REmake 1
10. RE3
That’s my top 10. What can I say? I like the FPS RE more and I prefer the more cinematic remakes to the originals. God bless Resident Evil
FWIW, I played Code: Veronica for the first time last year, and thought it was a solid entry. Not able to touch 1 or 2, but I think it edges out 3, and is way better than Zero (now that one is a slog). So, right about in the middle of the classic RE series.
I didn't get hit with any bugs or other game-breaking issues like Sketcz mentioned, but I'm sure my opinion would be much harsher if I had!
@BulkSlash Doh, I've added that in!
@Damo Nice one, easily done. I mean there's two versions of RE4 on there already! 😂
@smoreon I avoided the main bug fans complain about (you can leave stuff in the metal detector and then end up on disc 2 with no way of getting it back). Also a lot of people end up in the boss fight at the end of Disc 1 with not enough supplies to beat the boss (luckily as a veteran of RE1, 2, and 3 by this point, I always kept myself overstocked).
The weapons access problem is less a bug and more bad design, in how the game itself functions, swapping characters at key points, which leaves certain items in the non-playable character's inventory, or the item boxes. This could be avoided by reading a guide and being prepared. For my replay I decided to do the whole thing blind, and basically forgot this was the case - so towards the end of the second disc, for the end game, I didn't have the gas grenade launcher. (I forget the specifics, but there was a long stretch of acquiring grenades, and thinking: huh, it sure would be nice if I had proper access to my inventory again.) I may be misremembering exactly how this worked.
I guess my advice is: if you play Code Veronica, spoil it by reading a guide and making sure you are prepared for the disc change (if on Dreamcast), and certainly prepped for the characters changes (DC and PS2). Otherwise it's quite possible to end up in bad situations.
In terms of old school Resi, 2 is my favourite, closely followed by 1, with CV coming below 3 after a recent replay.
Gaiden is the king. Everyone should play Gaiden. Remember: it saves literally everywhere, not just as checkpoints - reviewers who complain about only saving at checkpoints didn't read the manual.
@Damo No Bio Hazard bootleg for the Famicom? I guess fan-games shouldn't really count... Though it's an amusing oddity.
https://bootleggames.fandom.com/wiki/Bio_Hazard_(Famicom)
I don’t think I trust anyone that doesn’t put the original PS1 trilogy at the top and in the order 2, 1, 3.
Jesus, people…I know 6 is a bit of a mess, but we really need to stop pretending that 0 has anything good to offer besides the first hour on the train…
What a weird list. I've literally never even heard of Re:Verse, and it's above the original PS1 title! For me, this series kind of ended when RE4 came out. RE4 is a fine game, but they've essentially been action games since then. Revelations was a nice halfway point between the two genres, though I never finished Revelations 2.. some day. My list would go:
1. Resident Evil (PS1/Saturn)
2. Code: Veronica
3. Resident Evil 2
4. Resident Evil 3
5. Resident Evil Zero
At this point, I've played the first game so many times I can complete it in a single evening. I did enjoy some of the side games, too, like the light gun games on Wii. Also Dino Crisis is essentially an RE game with a different theme, and I love it.
Tap here to load 21 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...