With over 154 million copies sold worldwide as of 2023, Resident Evil is Capcom's best-selling video game franchise and has generated a host of spin-off projects, including movies, comics, toys and other related merchandise.

Blending survival horror elements with tense action, the series has become famous for its ability to scare the player witless and has graced pretty much every major gaming system since its debut on the PS1 way back in 1996.

With eight numbered sequels and a whole host of spin-offs, side-stories and related games, it's easy to see why Resident Evil has become such a commercially successful property for Capcom – but which entry is best?

We've compiled user votes to generate the ranking below, and this is a dynamic list – so if you feel a certain title has been hard done too (or if you feel a particular game is ranked too highly), make sure you case your own rating as this will change the running order of the list.

Resident Evil: Survivor (PS1) Publisher: Capcom / Developer: TOSE Release Date: 30th Aug 2000 ( USA ) / 31st Mar 2000 ( UK/EU )







Some people might lead you to assume that Resident Evil 7 was taking a bold new step for the franchise by going first-person in 2017, but this PS1 offering actually did that back in the year 2000. A light gun shooter developed by Tose rather than Capcom, Resident Evil: Survivor isn't particularly noteworthy beyond that, however; the visuals are poor for such a late-generation PS1 title, and the action isn't all that exciting. To make matters worse, the North American version of the game removed the ability to use a light gun, rendering the whole thing pretty much redundant.

Umbrella Corps (PS4) Publisher: Capcom / Developer: Capcom Release Date: 21st Jun 2016 ( USA ) / 21st Jun 2016 ( UK/EU ) Available On: PS+ Extra















Umbrella Corps is a brain-dead mess of good ideas gone wrong. It partially hides its flaws underneath a veneer of pretty graphics and promising gameplay concepts, but it can't hold up under its own weight in execution. Conflicting mechanics, dumb level design choices, balancing issues, technical problems, and shallow content plague this shambling title to the core, ensuring a quick burial with single-player missions that are a mere afterthought. This isn't just a bad Resident Evil game, but a disappointing multiplayer shooter; a spin-off that feels like little more than a lazy cash grab.

Resident Evil 6 (PS3) Publisher: Capcom / Developer: Capcom Release Date: 2nd Oct 2012 ( USA ) / 2nd Oct 2012 ( UK/EU ) Available On: PS+ Premium

















Resident Evil 6 steers Capcom’s survival-horror series in an even more action-oriented direction – and comes up short in some places as a result. This new entry in the franchise is far more action-oriented than any previous title in the series. The blend of violent gunplay, blockbuster cutscenes, and limited ammunition provide an exhilarating experience – but it won't appeal to everyone. However, if you can forgive the troublesome camera and woeful partner AI, there’s still a lot to like about this third-person shooter.

Resident Evil Gaiden (GBC) Publisher: Capcom / Developer: M4 Release Date: 3rd Jun 2002 ( USA ) / 3rd Jun 2002 ( UK/EU )









The most devisive game in Resident Evil history? Quite possibly. Developed by M4, Resident Evil Gaiden gives the player a top-down view of the world, with battles switching to a first-person perspective. While the game features Leon S. Kennedy and Barry Burton in the lead roles, it's not considered to be canon – and the reviews at the time of release were decidedly negative. Over time, however, the game has undergone something of a critical reappraisal and offers something genuinely unique within the Resident Evil family.