85. X The Ball (Arcade) Publisher: Rare / Developer: Rare Release Date: 1991 ( USA ) / 1991 ( UK/EU )









One of Rare's earliest releases and an example of how the company was willing to experiment with its titles to get a feel for new gameplay genres. Those of you who have played 'spot the ball' competitions in newspapers will get the gist of X The Ball – you're presented with a series of digitized images of football matches and must predict where the ball is. Success earns you physical tickets, which could be used to redeem prizes in participating amusement arcades. X The Ball is hardly Rare's finest hour, and is a title that even some hardcore fans of the company don't know about.

84. Hollywood Squares (NES) Publisher: GameTek / Developer: Rare Release Date: Sep 1989 ( USA )







Based on the US TV show, Hollywood Squares was also released on PC, C64 and Apple II, although the NES version is the only one to be developed by Rare. The format follows that of the show, making this one another example of Rare taking on unexciting (but highly lucrative) contract work.

83. Kinect Sports Rivals (Xbox One) Publisher: Microsoft / Developer: Rare Release Date: 8th Apr 2014 ( USA ) / 11th Apr 2014 ( UK/EU )









Kinect Sports Rivals is far from the definite article that was required to show off the difference between Kinect's generations. The fact that Kinect recognises the opening and closing of your hand with startling accuracy in wake racing and rock climbing is an undoubted high point, and shows that the potential for the device is still there in spades. A lack of polish and thought in other areas throws doubt on whether that potential will truly be realised, though. The package as a whole is good enough to not be an embarrassment, but there are far too many times where the interface gets in the way of the entertainment that the generally passable gameplay provides.

82. Beetlejuice (NES) Publisher: LJN / Developer: Rare Release Date: 10th May 1991 ( USA )









Released alongside the Game Boy version, Beetlejuice takes inspiration from the kiddy-friendly cartoon series, which is based on the original Hollywood movie. It's a fairly standard platforming affair and one which shows Rare's talent at sticking to a brief and turning it into something pretty playable. Not a solid-gold entry in the company's library, but one that we imagine at least a few kids will have enjoyed back in the day (even if they weren't old enough to have seen the movie).

78. Anticipation (NES) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Rare Release Date: Dec 1988 ( USA ) / 25th Oct 1989 ( UK/EU )









A party-style digital board game published by Nintendo itself, Anticipation fuses together elements from real-world games like Pictionary and Trivial Pursuit. Four players take turns to move their pieces around the board. It's hardly the most riveting concept, but it shows just how adept Rare was during the NES era when it came to working in multiple genres.

77. Beetlejuice (GB) Publisher: LJN Toys / Developer: Rare Release Date: Jan 1992 ( USA ) Based on the cartoon series (which, in turn, is based on the Tim Burton movie), Beetlejuice: Horrific Hijinx from the Neitherworld! (to give the game its full title) was released on both the NES and Game Boy, and is a fairly standard licensed platformer.

76. Time Lord (NES) Publisher: Milton Bradley Company / Developer: Rare Release Date: Sep 1990 ( USA )











This unique action title sees you racing across time to defeat the Drakkon threat. Aliens have dispatched armies to four different points in human history with the intention of softening up our ancestors so we're easier to vanquish in 2999, so it's your job to visit these time zones and kick some alien arse. Time Lord's concept is certainly interesting, and this helped it stand out from similar titles on the NES.

75. WWF WrestleMania (NES) Publisher: Acclaim / Developer: Rare Release Date: Feb 1989 ( USA ) / 1989 ( UK/EU )







Amazingly, this was only the second WWF video game ever produced, and the first to come to the NES. Taking these facts into account, it's easy to see why WWF WrestleMania was such a massive commercial success for Rare and publisher Acclaim; while its mechanics have aged poorly, it still manages to capture the thrill and drama of real-life "sports entertainment", and would result in a flood of other licensed games across practically every format imaginable.

73. Double Dare (NES) Developer: Rare Release Date: 1990 ( USA )









Based on the US TV show of the same name, Double Dare follows the format of the show – two rounds of 10-question trivia and a third round, which features an obstacle course. Another addition from Rare to the 'party game' genre, this is a workmanlike effort, but it's far from essential, even for hardcore fans of the company.

71. Sabre Wulf (GBA) Publisher: THQ / Developer: Rare Release Date: 12th Mar 2004 ( USA )









A remake of the 1984 action-adventure Sabre Wulf, which was created at the Stamper's previous company, Ultimate Play the Game, this 2004 GBA outing sees you assume the role of Sabreman, an elderly adventurer who seeks to steal the treasure of the titular Sabre Wulf. The CGI visuals have aged pretty badly, but the core of the game remains appealing – especially if you're old enough to remember the ZX Spectrum original.

70. High Speed (NES) Publisher: Tradewest / Developer: Rare Release Date: 1991 ( USA )









Developed with the same game engine as 1990's Pin Bot, High Speed is based on the Williams Electronics pinball title of the same name, which launched in 1986. While it is clearly modelled on the original (and popular) pinball machine, Rare included some gimmicks of its own, including safes to collect and bonus stages.

69. The Amazing Spider-Man (GB) Publisher: LJN Toys / Developer: Rare Release Date: Jul 1990 ( USA ) / 1990 ( UK/EU )









Like a lot of superhero Game Boy titles this one is limited in how much Spider-Man shows off his unique traits; in general to run, jump, punch and kick. That said, there are some neat transition scenes climbing buildings, some clever level ideas and a decent number of boss fights for the time. Add in some genuinely bopping music and this is a pretty solid Game Boy title.