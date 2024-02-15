No GT4 Prologue for 1, no 2002 Concept as well for 2 and GT7 high up WTF. GT2 sure but GT1 is dated and limited on content even if it was a important title.

GT7 is not for racing enthusiasts, the cars sure, maybe the physics (I hate them), tuning shop level gating, yeah that's great game design sigh, I always wanted GT5 to do that because it was missing something that annoying, what a load of garbage, the talking constantly, emptiness, a visual novel presentation from a AAA.

I enjoy Visual novels but like seriously. Who asked for dumbing it down for 'newcomers' when racing enthusiasts or car fans/GT players know all this stuff.

It's not a bad thing to offer it for newcomers but were they afraid of the GT5 Nascar cutscene character models alongside the pit crew. Like come on. Laziness. Make the conversations in a phone, make it contextual if that's what their going for and wanted to presented it better but they wanted to show the car and wanted to show the environments??? But no character models other than pit crew in races.... But won't show a phone or computer. If TOCA Pro Race Driver on PS2 let alone the Dirt series can have menus on a computer how lazy are Polyphony to make contextual sense to present emails, texts or video calls. Laziness and ugly design. If they want presentation offer it, not barely commit to it. I don't ask for cutscenes in my racing games but like come on. GT6 did it and it was fine enough, still just a text box, that works fine, many games do that and I don't mind it, it has it's tips/tutorial use cases and easy to skip too. But I mean it's still fair then open spaces with emptiness, cars and no one your talking to you being there. Whether we are 'using our phone' and looking over.... Maybe.

The dealership/brand central cutscene is hilarious. I could walk that in Project Gotham Racing 2, the same as the garages and see every single car in that game. No way even getting VR of that in GT7 which would be cool. Or a Car model viewer/Forza Vista type thing either.

No one is doing anything like that nowadays. Everything is menu based. Menus make sense but even still. Presentation. Ideas out of the box.

The fact Bizarre Creations did it alongside a menu, had Geometry Wars in it (3 & 4 expanded on it then separted to Live Arcade or GW3 by Lucid as some old BC devs besides those that went to Playground or wherever), just for people to explore it not use it as the only menu option is just awesome. Menus are good to be quick sure but to walk around it when Forza Vista was more limited and kind of nice of a car model viewer and voice over. Is just cool stuff.

Only MTX sullies GT6. Really? I mean even the game design changes made sense of stars and skipping events but S5 is a pain and some content is ok. I don't think much of 6 but MTX huh. I just don't find it as fun even besides it's more content then GT4 of side content offerings and variety being probably better yes just the handling model annoys me so much in GT5 & 6 besides the content.

GT3 has it's limits but still good, repetitive and bad AI, eh pro events dragged out that's just hours of repeating 10-20 lap races as many mini endurance races I get that, but it's limited content is fair enough. You can't beat it if you put your own challenges on it like GT4 but it's still fun enough.

GT4 is the best in the series even with it's limits it's quality of life mods and randomisers shows how infinitely replayable the base game is besides modding it. It has issues with rewards but they make sense for history purpose when you acquire them. It has some noticeable bugs but still.

GT Sport I get the lower level but still enjoyable enough and with it's offline patch is great now singleplayer wise even if 20mill nostalgia cup grind or the cheaper ones but even with no achievements it's possible to play and less online nonsense to deal with anymore. I jump on and off it. The AI in the later events aren't playable for me. From F1 to just certain others, endurance as well. I can tune all day many ways, and hold on and nothing.

GT7 is fine but to me is just GT5 & Sport + Forza Motorsport 6 levels of issues I have with the game. I respect GT Sport more than I do 7 by how it handles content, I don't care what cars/tracks even if GT Sport the lacking use of rally other than rally or the truck event was a joke I used those rally tracks for drifting achievement than anything else. The content drops are fine but the progression, to just little things suck in GT7, the quality of life is just so eh. Granted I haven't watched every update but even still. Gifts cars in Sport sucked as you can't sell them sadly but no idea GT7 even though selling was added in an update. The grind is a bit much.

People complain about Forza Motorsport 8's upgrade system, why is gating tuning shop upgrades a good idea? Like who asked for this GT5 level system but over expanded nonsense to other parts of the game as well and approves of it but doesn't give GT5 a pass in that area.

I think it's recency bias. It's got major issues.

If it's down to the cars then eh, oh their dream cars then no I can't agree with that, gameplay design over whatever dream cars and tracks people want any day. I don't mind the GT Sport tracks licensed or original but they still aren't great.

I feel the same with Forza Motorsport 1, so many tracks left behind and I find the licensed ones just so unfun to race on. But that's just me. Real tracks to race on digitally is cool but to me I just don't like the way they feel to drive on and the physics in most modern racing games I don't like. Grid Legends was the last one I tolerated enough without favouring older games racing feel even if not realistic still more fun or suitable for me to drive in the games.

GT Sport (I don't own 7 I may in the future but I have no interest in it right now or ever) didn't have as many GT5 & 6 Tyre physics/handling model (even with cars that are more flexible still) issues but it still has limits of it's own I find annoying.

I don't count the reuse of PS2/PSP car models of GT5/6 it didn't bother me. But at the same time. Old or new tracks 7 is limited, an eh cafe mode and music rally no one cares about other than the game installing. Nascar, Go Karts, Rally, the moon, Sierra Time Rally, are all better than music rally from GT5 & 6.

7 is the latest but not good enough in modern game design compared to even other racing games on the market let alone creativity of ideas. I have issues with many modern games in some genres. Yet can go back and go that has design that makes sense why does this game have this design but lacks in character movesets (Biomutant, Foamstars).

I don't care about multiplayer only the singleplayer. I never did GT5 & 6 online races either so I missed out but not fussed there.

As much as I don't like the hard difficulty of Ride 4 it's Forza region mode is cool. WRC 2023 Sega GT style or it's own car builder. Give me that not Forza's position select/upgrade limitation systems that Ratchet games can pull of but not a car game due to the way the games are of using the car/upgrades.

I never use upgrades in Forza games anyways.

GT7 is just not a good game.