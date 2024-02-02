With sales of just 3.5 million units, the Bandai WonderSwan can hardly be described as one of the most commercially successful handhelds of all time, but its significance in the history of video games goes beyond simple stats and figures; it was the last console to be designed by the legendary Gunpei Yokoi before his untimely death in 1997.

Yokoi joined Nintendo in 1965 as a maintenance engineer, but he soon became one of the company's most important hires as he spearheaded its shift from hanafuda playing cards into toys and gadgets, with devices like the Ultra Hand and Love Tester generating impressive revenue for the Japanese giant. However, his Game & Watch LCD handhelds and Game Boy portable console would be even more successful, helping to establish Nintendo as one of the leading players in the world of gaming – before his stock took a nosedive following the release of the disastrous Virtual Boy in 1995.

Yokoi departed Nintendo on 15th August 1996 and co-founded a new company called Koto, which not only assisted in the design of the Tamagotchi virtual pet but also led the development of the WonderSwan. Conceived as a rival to the incumbent Game Boy, the WonderSwan was designed to be cheap and would run off a single AA battery. It was also unique in that it could be held vertically and horizontally, thanks to two sets of controls. Released in 1999 – after Yokoi's passing, tragically – it initially came with a monochrome display before being upgraded in the form of the WonderSwan Color (2000) and Swan Crystal (2002).

Never released outside of Japan, the WonderSwan never really came close to challenging the dominance of the Game Boy line, and by the time the SwanCrystal arrived in 2002, the technically superior Game Boy Advance was already available. Even so, Bandai had one unlikely ally during this period, which allowed the WonderSwan to gain almost 10 percent of the lucrative Japanese handheld market: Square. The Final Fantasy owner had famously fallen out with Nintendo during the N64 era and shifted its allegiance to Sony. Keen to generate some revenue in the portable sector, Square threw its weight behind the WonderSwan, releasing several new titles as well as ports of its Final Fantasy and Front Mission titles.

200 games were released across the WonderSwan and WonderSwan Color ranges, and given the console's Japanese exclusivity, it should come as no great shock to learn that many of them are impenetrable to non-Japanese players. Even so, there are still some amazing games to be had, and we've pulled together a handful of the best below – presented in no particular order.

Mr. Driller (WS) Publisher: Namco / Developer: Namco Release Date: 15th Apr 2001 ( JPN )









Namco's action puzzle title began life in the arcades, but it arguably found its feet on portable devices, and the WonderSwan port was one of the first. While it perhaps misses a trick by not utilising the console's portrait mode, it's a fantastic conversion of a thoroughly addictive coin-op and easily one of the WonderSwan's best titles. Perfect for short-burst action.

Gunpey (WS) Publisher: Bandai / Developer: Koto Laboratory Release Date: 4th Mar 1999 ( JPN )







Every handheld needs a solid puzzle title. Game Boy had Tetris, while Game Gear had Columns. In the case of the WonderSwan, it was Gunpey, a puzzler which requires you to move lines around a vertical grid in order to join them up horizontally and clear them from play. Intended as a tribute to Gunpei Yokoi, the designer of both the Game Boy and WonderSwan, the game was followed by Tarepanda No Gunpey and Gunpey EX, with the latter adding online play via the Wondergate accessory but removing the original game's story mode. While we wouldn't claim that Gunpey is in quite the same league as Tetris, it's still a wonderful puzzler. The series would continue with Gunpey DS and Gunpey on the PSP.

Pocket Fighter (WS) Publisher: Bandai / Developer: Soft Machine Release Date: 6th Apr 2000 ( JPN )















There was something of a craze for super-deformed games back in the '90s, as evidenced by Sega's Virtua Fighter Kids and. Capcom's Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix, which was released in Japan as Pocket Fighter. While Saturn and PlayStation got relatively close conversions of the coin-op, the WonderSwan got a scaled-down port which manages to capture the appeal of the original, despite the lack of colour and the less-than-ideal control setup. Given the Capcom angle and the accessible nature of the gameplay, Pocket Fighter has become one of the most sought-after WonderSwan releases.

Makaimura For WonderSwan (WS) Publisher: Bandai / Developer: Team OX Release Date: 22nd Jul 1999 ( JPN )











Part of the incredibly popular Ghosts 'n Goblins franchise, Makaimura For WonderSwan doesn't really feel like a 'brand new' adventure but instead pulls in elements from previous entries, creating a unique instalment which, while not entirely up to the standard of its forerunners, remains an appealing spin-off. While it recycles many things from the other games in the bloodline, there are some cool features, such as a level that forces you to rotate the WonderSwan 90 degrees, as well as pathways that split between stages. Sadly, the game's Japanese exclusivity and the fact that it's part of such a beloved series mean that it's quite pricey on the secondary market these days.

Judgement Silversword -Rebirth Edition- (WS) Developer: M-KAI Release Date: 2nd Feb 2004 ( JPN )











The WonderSwan's TATE mode makes it ideal for vertically-scrolling shooters, which makes it so surprising that more weren't made for the console. Judgement Silversword was created by indie coder M-KAI as part of a coding competition held by Qute for its WonderWitch development kit, with the promise that the winning entries would get official releases. Due to its low print run and high quality, Judgement Silversword is perhaps the WonderSwan's most desired title – but if you don't fancy spending an arm and a leg to play it, then you can always opt for the Steam version, which was released in 2018.

Tetris (WS) Publisher: VANGUARD / Developer: VANGUARD Release Date: 18th Apr 2002 ( JPN )









Tetris is naturally most famous for accompanying the release of the Game Boy, but the series also got an outing on the WonderSwan, and it's an absolute gem. One of the first Tetris games to adopt the "Tetris Guideline" specification, it makes excellent use of the console's portrait mode, giving you a zoomed-in view of the playfield which is missing from many other editions of the game. Boasting Marathon, 40 Line, 3 Minute and VS modes, there's plenty here to keep you busy, making this one of the best handheld versions of Tetris you can get – it's a shame that it never saw release outside of Japan.

Guilty Gear Petit 2 (WS) Publisher: Sammy Corporation / Developer: Sammy Corporation Release Date: 27th Sep 2001 ( JPN )











WonderSwan has not one but two pint-sized versions of the Guilty Gear series, and this second offering – which benefits from being in colour – is effortlessly the best of the pair. While the combat mechanics have naturally been dialled down to accommodate the console's simplistic control setup, it retains plenty of depth and is surprisingly fun to play. There are plenty of characters to master and the visuals are simply fantastic. Those expecting an experience close to the arcade and home console iterations are naturally going to be disappointed, but this is a brilliant spin-off that is perfectly suited to the limitations of its host platform.