Following the release of the phenomenally successful NES, Game Boy and SNES (we won't mention the Virtual Boy), there were high hopes that Nintendo's 64-bit console would become the platform of choice for the vast majority of players.

The arrival of the PlayStation ensured that didn't come to pass, but for many people, the N64 hosted the best experiences of the generation via titles like GoldenEye 007, Zelda: Ocarina of Time, F-Zero X and Super Mario 64.

Whatever your opinion is of the N64, there's never been a better time to revisit this iconic system, thanks mainly to the fact that it has been blessed with a wide range of after-market upgrades which make it better than ever.

From AV mods to improved controllers and memory cards, a fully kitted-out N64 is a thing of beauty – and we're here to show you how to do it.

AV Upgrades

Let's be honest here: the N64's video output was pretty terrible. Most of us had to make do with a composite connection, resulting in fuzzy, ill-defined visuals which didn't do the console's software justice.

Thankfully, there are several options available to solve this issue – and get your N64 up and running on modern-day TVs.

RGB Mod

N64 RGB mods have been around for a while, and allow you to get a superior picture out of the machine – ideal for those of you who are lucky enough to still have a decent CRT in the house.

The RGB mod can also be used in conjunction with an upscaler like the RetroTINK 5X Pro to produce a crisp 1080p picture, perfect for modern-day flatscreen TVs. You can also use the console's S-Video output to achieve very much the same effect, if you'd rather not spend money on the RGB mod.

There are several modders online who offer this service, including Old Skool Consoles, who serviced our system.