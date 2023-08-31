Nintendo certainly isn't short on hugely influential, million-selling pieces of hardware, but the original Game Boy is perhaps the first system produced by the Japanese giant that became a desirable, almost ubiquitous consumer product brand.

There's a well-known anecdote – which may or may not be apocryphal – that claims a high-ranking Sony manager berated his staff following the success of the Game Boy (which, along with its successor, the Game Boy Color, sold almost 120 million units worldwide), stating that it should have been a Sony product. Indeed, the brand became as famous as the Walkman during the late '80s and early '90s, cementing Nintendo's place at the forefront of the gaming sector.

Some would argue that, despite the passage of decades, Nintendo has never been seriously challenged when it comes to its dominance of the handheld games industry – although it has long since abandoned the Game Boy line, creating the DS family of consoles and, most recently, consolidating its home and portable interests in the massively popular Switch.

However, that dominance had to start somewhere, and the Game Boy (which, in turn, built on the success of the LCD Game & Watch range from the '80s) remains a historically important milestone in Nintendo's history – and that makes picking the best games for it quite a daunting task.

Our list of the best Game Boy games includes some of the most famous names in gaming history, including Mario, Zelda, Metroid, Pokémon, Castlevania, Kid Icarus and many more.

What we've listed here is a selection of games that any self-respecting Game Boy owner should try – but they're not presented in any particular order or ranking. Basically, if you're serious about experiencing all the console has to offer, you need to play these games.

Tetris (GB) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo Release Date: 31st Jul 1989 ( USA ) / 28th Sep 1990 ( UK/EU ) Available On: Nintendo Switch Online













With few of the bells and whistles that would arrive later on, Game Boy Tetris is arguably the purest expression of the original block-falling idea. There have been countless ports of this addictive puzzler made available for just about every electronic device in existence, but the Game Boy version is arguably the most beloved and its clear visuals, responsive controls, and that theme tune make it easy to appreciate why. The very deadliest of killer apps, no self-respecting Game Boy enthusiast should be without a copy.

Pokémon Yellow Version: Special Pikachu Edition (GB) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Game Freak Release Date: 18th Oct 1999 ( USA ) / 16th Jun 2000 ( UK/EU )















This enhanced version of the original games brought over elements from the incredibly popular anime, so Pikachu takes centre stage as your starter Pokémon – he follows you around outside his pokéball and can’t be traded or evolved. The nurses and police officers around Kanto were substituted for Nurse Joys and Officer Jennys, some Pokémon locations and appearances were altered, and various sprites and world elements were reworked to better reflect the wider brand as it had been established since Red & Blue launched. The western version of Pokémon Yellow got a minor palette enhancement which works well if you’re playing on a Game Boy Color, although this was not a full GBC game. The changes add an extra layer of charm (and the surfing Pikachu minigame is a lot of fun), but whichever version you pick up, the original Pokémon titles remain an enjoyable gaming experience. Simple in appearance and lacking the bells and whistles of later games, they nevertheless engross from start to finish.

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (GB) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo EAD Release Date: 6th Aug 1993 ( USA ) / 1st Dec 1993 ( UK/EU )













It would be difficult to argue against The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening being the pinnacle of gaming on the Game Boy. The developers were able to squeeze an extremely lengthy quest into the tiny package and push just about every facet of the handheld hardware to its limit. Not only is Link's Awakening not the dumbed-down Zelda adventure many initially feared it would be, but it turned out to be one of the best entries in the series and one that is beloved among Zelda fans the world over. It laid the foundation for so many Zelda mechanics we still see today, introducing flying with Cuccos, trading sequences, playing songs on an ocarina, fishing, and even minibosses. For such a tiny game, Link's Awakening created enormous shockwaves in the Zelda franchise that we're still feeling today. If you want to experience the very best that the portable system has to offer, do yourself a favour and get this (or the DX version for Game Boy Color with the extra dungeon that's handily available via Nintendo Switch Online) immediately. It’s a beautiful, beautiful thing.

Gradius: The Interstellar Assault (GB) Publisher: Konami / Developer: Konami Release Date: Jan 1992 ( USA ) / 1992 ( UK/EU )









A full fat Gradius game squeezed onto a tiny Game Boy cartridge? This game is remarkable in a similar way to Operation C - the essence of the original remains entirely intact in this portable version despite vastly reduced system specs. The visuals are beautifully detailed, but everything also remains clear and readable on the tiny screen, with enemies, obstacles and background elements all plainly demarcated. Of course, much of the pleasure comes from the sheer incredulity of seeing how well the Game Boy handles this classic, but there’s plenty of fun to be had, too.

Donkey Kong (GB) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo EAD Release Date: 28th Jun 1994 ( USA ) / 24th Sep 1994 ( UK/EU )













First impressions can be misleading. With 101 stages, Donkey Kong for the Game Boy is far more than just a simple sequel to the arcade game – beyond the first four that copy the stages from the original arcade cabinet, the rest of the levels laid the groundwork for the gameplay of the Mario vs. Donkey Kong series that we know and love today. It adds a metric ton of new features, while still managing to keep the ‘arcadey’ feel of the original. The graphics and music are outstanding for a 1994 Game Boy title and the game itself is just incredibly fun to play, even if you do receive an over-abundance of extra lives. It may not be part of the ‘main’ Mario series, but this is easily one of the best Mario games ever made.

Wario Land: Super Mario Land 3 (GB) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo R&D1 Release Date: 7th Feb 1994 ( USA ) / 13th May 1994 ( UK/EU )

















With Wario Land, Nintendo completely reinvented its portable platformer and gave its greedy new character his own game, instead of merely plopping him down into the middle of another standard Super Mario Land presentation. Indeed, anybody who might have picked up this ‘sequel’ expecting something similar was in for a shock. A wealth of new gameplay features combined with a unique visual and musical style make this title stand on its own and it gives fans of the previous Mario Land releases a fresh spin on the series. If you want to experience some of the best platforming the Game Boy system has to offer, you needn't look any further.

Final Fantasy Adventure (GB) Publisher: Square / Developer: Square Release Date: Nov 1991 ( USA ) / 1993 ( UK/EU )











Released as Mystic Quest in Europe, Final Fantasy Adventure plays more like The Legend of Zelda than the turn-based series it was spun out from. Developed by Koichi Ishii, it tells the story of a hero who escapes from a Dark Lord intent on controlling the Mana Tree, a unique source of energy. The seeds planted here would sprout and become the Mana series, but this first game captivated many players on that little monochrome screen.

Mole Mania (GB) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Pax Softnica Release Date: Feb 1997 ( USA ) / 1997 ( UK/EU )













Mole Mania is a first-party game headed up by Shigeru Miyamoto himself. Some minor control issues aside, it plays a little bit like an endless series of puzzle rooms from the dungeons of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, albeit without the direct combat. The visuals are great and the music is phenomenal; it’s a worthy addition to the library for anyone who won't get frustrated over finding themselves stuck again and again. After all, in Mole Mania, getting stuck is part of the fun.

Donkey Kong Land (GB) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Rare Release Date: 26th Jun 1995 ( USA ) / 24th Aug 1995 ( UK/EU )











Going by that instruction book story, the idea that this game would prove Donkey Kong Country was more than just a pretty face is demonstrated rather nicely. Whilst visually it can't come close to the SNES title, by Game Boy standards these are definitely “fancy graphics”, and that doesn't really matter as fans can rejoice in what is basically an extra 34 levels of DKC. Tight controls and a variety of locations and enemies make for an enjoyable platformer. Add in the challenge of finding everything and Donkey Kong Land is a fun game that will keep players occupied for some time.

Kid Dracula (GB) Publisher: Konami / Developer: Konami Release Date: 6th Jul 1993 ( USA ) / 17th Nov 1993 ( UK/EU )

















Kid Dracula might not be quite as lengthy or quite as diverse as the Famicom release, but you still have to give Konami a lot of credit for being able to cram so much platforming goodness into one Game Boy cartridge. It’s a delicious piece of self-parody from Konami poking fun at the Castlevania series. Great visuals with big sprites, a catchy musical score, and some of the tightest play control seen on the system all come together to form one of the most charming and playable platformers available on the portable. The cartridge has become quite rare over the years, so you'll likely have to do some serious searching in order to land a copy, but once you give it a try, you're sure to find the effort well worth it.

Operation C (GB) Publisher: Konami / Developer: Konami Release Date: 5th Feb 1991 ( USA ) / 21st May 1992 ( UK/EU )













This is without a doubt a Contra game (or Probotector if you’re a robot-loving European) more worthy of its title than, say, certain PlayStation entries. It hits on most of the aspects that make a good entry: challenging gameplay, tight controls, varied enemies, killer arsenal, macho tunes, big bosses. For a title two years into the mighty portable’s lifespan, it accomplishes an impressive amount in shrinking the essentials of the beloved console/arcade series. Sadly, players are forced to go gung-ho solo, which is disheartening for multiplayer fans and kills some of its longevity, but it’s remarkable just how well the game holds up on the humble Game Boy and fans of the NES games would foolish to pass this up.

Harvest Moon GB (GB) Publisher: Natsume / Developer: Victor Interactive Software Release Date: Aug 1998 ( USA )







Only the second in the series of life-sim farming games following the debut game on Super Nintendo, Harvest Moon sees you visited by an apparition of your dead grandpa who tasks you with taking up the mantle of Ranch Master and managing the family farm. Cue sowing seeds, harvesting crops and selling them to buy more gear enabling you to reap more and build a farm that dear old gramps would have been proud of – if your efforts don’t meet with his ghostly approval it’s Game Over, so look lively! It’s certainly simple by modern standards, but the Game Boy edition still has plenty of charm.