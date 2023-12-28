Columns (GG) Publisher: SEGA / Developer: SEGA Release Date: 26th Apr 1991 ( USA ) / 26th Apr 1991 ( UK/EU )





Designed by Jay Geertsen, Columns was positioned as Sega's answer to Tetris (Sega was one of the companies that lost out in the legal tussle for the rights to the game, having been erroneously sold the arcade and home console rights – a Mega Drive port was created but had to be pulled from sale). This simplistic Match-3 puzzler might not be quite as addictive as Alexey Pajitnov's masterpiece, but it's still a wonderful way to waste a few minutes of your day, and this portable edition is compelling and accessible.

Streets Of Rage 2 (GG) Publisher: SEGA / Developer: SEGA Release Date: Aug 1993 ( USA ) / Aug 1993 ( UK/EU )









Those expecting a perfect port of the seminal Mega Drive / Genesis scrolling fighter will have be disappointed back in the day, but that doesn't mean this isn't worth your time. Streets Of Rage 2 is a massive upgrade on the Game Gear version of the original game, adding in better controls and more moves to exploit. Content is missing that was present in the 16-bit version – there's no Max Thunder, and there are fewer levels – but this is still one of the best brawlers on the Game Gear.

Mega Man (GG) Publisher: U.S. Gold / Developer: Freestyle Release Date: Oct 1995 ( USA )









Despite the title, this isn't a port of the original NES Mega Man, but a new entry which takes elements from the NES series and pulls them together into a single adventure. Developed by a company called Freestyle rather than Capcom, Mega Man was exclusive to North America and never got a European or Japanese release. Once you get over the fact that the playing area feels really cramped due to the Game Gear's low resolution, there's fun to be had here; the Mega Man community often overlooks this particular outing, but we think it's one of the Game Gear's better platformers.

Factory Panic (GG) Publisher: SEGA / Developer: JSH Release Date: 1991 ( UK/EU )











The Japanese version of Factory Panic, titled Ganbare Gorby, stars a parody of the former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who must utilise a series of conveyor belts to send goods to his people, who are situated outside the factory. This obviously wouldn't fly in the west, so Gorby was replaced with a generic child who performs the same duties, sending bread, meat and even Game Gear consoles to the waiting populace. It's a fun mix of puzzling and action, and one that is particular well-suited to the Game Gear.