Update

Following last week's announcement, we now have more info on Thor, Ayn's new DS-style Android based handheld, including specs, a release date, and the colour ways you can expect once it is available to buy.

According to a chart published on the Ayntec website, the new device will come in a bunch of different configurations, which include the Thor Base, Pro, and Max, as well as the Thor Lite.

The Thor Base, Pro, and Max will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, an Adreno 740 GPU, and will feature different memory and storage specs depending on which model you choose, with options available for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256 GB storage, and 16GB RAM + 1TB and storage. Meanwhile, the Lite is designed to be the weakest version of the handheld and will feature a SD865 chipset, an Adreno 650 GPU, and comes with the just one option, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

The Lite will cost $249. The Base, on the other hand, will cost $299, while the Pro and the Max will be priced at $349 and $429 respectively. All of these will run Android 13, and will feature the same screen specs across all models.

Pre-orders are expected to begin on August 26th, at 9:30am Beijing Time (that's 2:30 am BST), with four colourways being offered — Black, White, Rainbow, and Clear Purple.

Shipping is expected to begin in October. Here's the link to the pre-order website, where you can find out more.

Original Story: The handheld manufacturer AYN has recently been making headlines after it announced yesterday that is currently working on a successor to the Odin 2, as well as a new DS-style Android-based handheld to rival AYANEO's Pocket DS (thanks Android Authority for the spot!).

Ayn originally shared the new yesterday on the company's Instagram, posting an image teasing two new devices, which it referred to as the Odin 3 and Thor, along with the tagline "Next Gen Features Arrived", as well as the date August 19th, 2025.

The Odin 3 is clearly meant to be the next evolution on from the Odin 2 — Ayn's previous Odin handheld that sported a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8Gen2 CPU. The other device named Thor, however, proved to be a bit more of a mystery, with the company later revealing it to be a new Android-based DS-style clamshell handheld in a 40 second video uploaded to its YouTube channel later that same day.

This video showed off its 6 inch 120HZ FHD AMOLED primary screen, alongside a secondary 3.92 inch OLED 60HZ screen, rumble features, stacked triggers, LED joysticks, and active cooling. And that's pretty much all we know for now.

With companies like Retroid having recently released a dual-screen add-on for some of its existing handhelds, and AYANEO having started to accept pre-orders for the Pocket DS, it should probably come as no surprise that AYN also wanted to throw its hat into the ring too.

The clamshell wars are truly heating up, and we're interested to see, in particular, how Thor will stack up to the competition.

We'll try and keep you posted as updates arrive.