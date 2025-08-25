Infidelity, the solo developer who has become well known in the retro community over the last few years for his fanmade ports of classic NES games to the SNES, has just released "a re-port" of Mike Tyson's Punch Out!! for the SNES, containing a bunch of incredible features.

The developer released his original SNES port of Mike Tyson's Punch Out!! back in March 2024 but has since decided to revisit the game, with this new version "being done entirely from the ground up", according to the developer. It includes MSU-1 enhancements, rumble support, and a custom save engine, as well as various other features to provide arguably the definitive way to play Mike Tyson's Punch Out!!

The MSU-1 enhancements include a brand new FMV-style introduction for the game featuring the real Tyson knocking out various opponents, as well as a new rip of the original 1987 soundtrack that makes it so that the sound effects don't overwrite the music. As always, these will require a flashcart with MSU-1 support for you to be able to experience them on real SNES hardware.





MSU-1, rumble, and a custom save engine!



Thank you to



Please enjoy!🥊https://t.co/XcDktoZICi pic.twitter.com/pbNv7z7Gqx My re-port of Mike Tyson's Punch-Out!! from NES to SNES!MSU-1, rumble, and a custom save engine!Thank you to @RandalLinden , for selecting me to test out the prototype rumble controller! 🎮Please enjoy!🥊 @RetroRGB @MyLifeInGaming August 22, 2025

As for the Rumble support, it is reportedly possible thanks to the help of the DOOM SNES 2025 programmer Randal Linden, and can be encountered both in-game and within Infidelity's "custom created MSU-1 FMV".

At the moment, rumble is currently supported on emulators like Mesen and Ares, as well as on MiSTer FPGA, and on SNES (using a Blue-Retro adapter), according to Linden, with Infidelity specifying elsewhere on social media that he personally tested his new port on the SNES using a prototype of Limited Run Games' upcoming SNES rumble controller, and on Mesen using an Xbox One controller via USB.

The custom save engine, meanwhile, adds 8 save slots to the game, per the notes for the game, with this feature also keeping record of your wins/losses/KO's and the time/round/score in which each boxer was defeated.