The Gamestation Retro Go, announced by My Arcade at CES last year, is finally getting a release.

It was initially scheduled to launch in 2025, but has been pushed back to this year. It's a close match to the Atari Gamestation Go, boasting a slightly different control setup. It comes pre-loaded with Capcom and Bandai Namco games.

The button layout has been slightly adjusted since we first saw the Retro Go. The Gamestation Retro Pro console and Gamestation Retro Mega tabletop arcade cabinet are also still on the way.

Original Story:

With CES in full swing, one of the big topics of conversation relates to the Nintendo Switch 2, a product which most people seem to be familiar with but hasn't actually been officially shown off yet.

If you're sick of seeing Switch 2 reports all over the web, then perhaps you can cleanse your palate with the news that My Arcade has teamed up with Capcom and Bandai Namco to release a new handheld called the Gamestation Retro Go.

This massive, Switch-style portable comes pre-loaded with over 100 classic arcade and home console titles – including Pac-Man, Galaga, Pole Position, Dig Dug, Street Fighter II, Mega Man, Final Fight and 1942. It boasts an 8-inch "high-resolution" display" and an internal rechargeable battery.

What makes this so remarkable is that the two companies are comfortable with their games being loaded onto the device together. Traditionally with these emulation-based systems, IP holders are divided up into different SKUs (see HyperMegaTech's Super Pockets, for example).

(It's not totally without precedent, however; back in 2016, Retro-Bit released its Generations micro-console featuring pre-loaded games from Capcom, Irem, Jaleco and Data East.)

My Arcade is also releasing the Gamestation Retro Pro, which is described as a "premium, retro gaming console" with 1080p output and wireless pads. The third and final member of the range is the Gamestation Retro Mega, a tabletop arcade cabinet "featuring classic wood construction and a vibrant, large display." The screen measures 10.1 inches from corner to corner, and it boasts a "mechanical joystick and action buttons."

Speaking about the range, My Arcade says:

Gamestation Retro is an officially licensed collection that brings together iconic games from legendary publishers, Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. and Capcom. The lineup includes three exciting products: Gamestation Retro Go, Gamestation Retro Pro, and Gamestation Retro Mega. With this exciting new lineup scheduled for Q3 2025 availability, My Arcade continues its mission of bringing retro gaming to a modern audience. The Gamestation Retro collection will deliver a unique retro gaming experience, seamlessly combining over 100 video games from these iconic brands into a single system.

My Arcade also has its Atari Gamestation Go handheld on display at CES this year.