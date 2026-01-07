The Evercade family of systems has received its first firmware update of 2026, with the Neo Geo and Atari 2600 collections benefiting from a host of new features.

First up are Neo Geo DIP switch settings, which allow players to change options such as time limit, lives, difficulty level, language, and even the presence of blood in certain games.

The update also allows you to toggle between the MVS (arcade) and AES (home console) versions of each Neo Geo game. There were often subtle differences between these versions to cater to the environment in which they were being played – the most obvious being a limit on credits on AES versions to prevent players from pumping in limitless credits.





- Single-device hotseat multiplayer on Atari 2600 games

After the update is applied, Neo Geo Arcade 1, Neo Geo Arcade 2 and Neo Geo Arcade 3 will all support DIP switches and MVS/AES toggling, but Windjammers (as included on Windjammers, Karnov & Friends) won't at present – these features will be added at a later date to that game, according to Evercade maker Blaze.

Elsewhere, on-screen notifications have been introduced for Atari 2600 difficulty switches, as well as single-device hotseat multiplayer on 2600 games.

To update your Evercade system, ensure it's connected to your wireless network and then run the 'Update' option located in the System menu.

You can read more about the update here.