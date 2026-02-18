The retro publisher PlayOnRetro has recently revealed plans to release two new versions of Locomalito's 2012 Ghosts 'n Goblins-inspired action platformer Maldita Castilla on Sega platforms, including Sega Mega Drive / Genesis and Sega Dreamcast.

Originally debuting on Windows PCs back in 2012, Maldita Castilla is a game that follows the adventures of a knight, called Don Ramiro, on a quest to rid the kingdom of Castile of an evil curse, and featured a world "rooted in Spanish mythology and folklore".

In the past, it has been ported to a few different consoles, including the Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo 3DS, and Nintendo Switch, but it is now finally set to make its debut on Sega hardware, which will no doubt come as a pleasant surprise to those of you who enjoy checking out the latest homebrew releases.

According to PlayOnRetro, the goal for the Dreamcast version is to take "advantage of the 128-bit system’s power" to remain as faithful as possible to the original 2012 release, "preserving pacing, structure, and challenge," while the Sega Mega Drive / Genesis version, Maldita Castilla: Requiem, is being built with a slightly different set of goals in mind, instead being pitched as "a reinterpretation".

As PlayOnRetro states, some of the goals for the 16-bit version are to introduce more "non-linear" levels, with "alternative routes, new areas, and gameplay elements". These will apparently be designed around "the console’s limitations and strengths". Some footage of the game was recently shown off in a video by Sega Guru on YouTube, and from the looks of it, it is already quite a bit different from the version we remember. So, if you've already played it in the past on other hardware, it might be worth keeping track of the project regardless.

A physical release for Sega Mega Drive / Genesis is also planned, with the publisher stating it will launch a Kickstarter campaign this September to gauge interest.