The Sega Genesis / Mega Drive is doing pretty well when it comes to fan-made ports of Castlevania games – not only is the 16-bit system getting Symphony of the Night, Rondo of Blood and Super Castlevania IV conversions, it's also getting Circle Of The Moon, the title which launched alongside the Game Boy Advance back in 2001.

The hard work is being done by @andorvogel4768, who has been posting their progress on YouTube over the past month or so.

The latest video – highlighted by @St1ka – outlines the effort being put into perfecting save game functionality:

"I spent over one whole Week at enabling SRAM functionality to save / load progress and in the same turn working out the Data Select Screen (one of the Options at the Title Menu). Up to three individual Save Slots can be created there. Save Room still needs to be implemented though. I finally added a new Enemy type, the Bat. I would say It looks quite good already. I looked up how they move in the original game and tried to re-create it in the most accurate way possible."

The footage is accompanied by a track from @jorgerfm364.