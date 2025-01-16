Stop shilling.

No one is arguing the Genesis can't output great audio unless they are a troll. But a lot of people do still think the SNES' sound capabilities are superior or at least great in their own way, largely due to uniquely having all eight channels be PCM sampled audio plus the ability to officially support Dolby Surround sound too for example. And this is without anyone creating cutting edge sound drivers in modern times to push the audio to its absolute technical limits.

Now, the Genesis can certainly do some very close representations of whatever original SNES music, but in every example I've listened to it still can't quite 100% match the SNES' sound ultimately, mostly because many of the Genesis' sound channels still have to be synthesized FM audio trying to replicate the SNES' more realistic PCM instrument sounds. So it can sound almost as good to the untrained ear as SNES in the right hands in some cases, but still not quite as good, and in some use cases it can actually sound better.

What I've not heard yet is a single Castlevania IV tune on Genesis that sounds quite as good as the original SNES version when listened directly side by side imo. And bear in mind this is comparing decades-old SNES originals with brand new Genesis versions made in modern times and with far more advanced audio drivers and such.

Actually listen to them next to each other, as it's much easier to hear where they differ when you play them side by side:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YsG2UMWEmyU (Genesis)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tug9a0X-mM4 (SNES)

I'd personally say the SNES version still ultimately sounds better overall. And again, that's without having over thirty years to figure out how to get the best possible compression and audio quality out of the console using the most advanced modern sound drivers and so on.

The tune on Genesis sounds great in its own right though, and that's largely due to a combination of Pyron doing a good job on that version and the original simply being a great tune in its own right independant of the tech behind it. Great music is just great music, and the Castlevania IV soundtrack is brilliant.

Both consoles are great, and both can lay claim to many stunning achievements, but I personally think Pyron is one of those shills trying to devalue the SNES and overhype the Genesis as the greatest thing in the Universe in the guise of "disproving myths" to make fans of that system feel vindicated or whatever, and it's just sad and needy literally three plus decades after these systems were truly relevant to be that desperate for validation.

Both SNES and Genesis are great, but the SNES can matter of fact technically do some things the Genesis cannot and never will, and visa versa. It's that simple, and some people clearly truly still have to learn to cope with that reality.