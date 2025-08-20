Update #2 [ ]: Analogue has delayed its FPGA N64 again, moving the release into Q4.

Here's the full statement:

"Analogue has been moving at maximum pace, processing shipping to everyone who has been patiently waiting. Unexpected, uncommon issues are rare. Especially in a negligible degree under esoteric circumstances. We’re ensuring every detail meets our standard. Nonetheless, we know this sucks. Another delay, announced late, after months of patience. We feel it too. Analogue3D has been in development for 4 years, obsessively. It’s at 99%. Hardware, system, packaging — the full kit — been set for months. The last 1% is where we’re focused.

This has moved our shipping date to Q4 — intentionally set conservatively. We’re pushing without pause and appreciate everyone’s patience and trust. Analogue will always deliver — delays or not, its a commitment to our standard of care."

Update #1 [ ]:

There's been yet another delay with the Analogue 3D, Analogue has announced.

The FPGA-based N64 clone was supposed to launch this month, as was revealed back in March of this year, but will now launch in late August, according to a recent statement on social media.

"Following last week’s sudden tariff changes, Analogue 3D will now begin shipping next month," the statement reads. "We’re absorbing the costs—your preorder price stays the same. No additional charges."

Following last week's sudden tariff changes, Analogue 3D will now begin shipping next month.



We’re absorbing the costs—your preorder price stays the same. No additional charges.



— Analogue (@analogue) July 15, 2025

It then goes on to state, "Late August, the wait ends: reviews go live with everything we’ve been saving for this moment. We’ve poured everything into Analogue 3D—and we can’t wait for you to see it for yourself."

What makes this delay particularly egregious is that the company as of just yesterday has informed one of its customers over email that their console would ship this month (as spotted by Retro Dodo) — another sign of the company's poor and misleading communication to those who have backed the product.

To add to the problems, there has also been no footage published of the device in action, which is definitely concerning given the release is apparently just around the corner. Those who want to cancel their pre-order are encouraged to do so here.

Original Story: Analogue has just announced on social media that shipping for its FPGA-based N64 clone, the Analogue 3D, has been delayed to July 2025.

The Analogue console became available for pre-order in October of last year and was originally supposed to ship sometime in Q1 2025, but as we're now in the middle of March, it's become pretty clear that the developer was starting to run out of time to fulfil its original promise.

As a result, Analogue has put out a revised statement on Twitter/X, with a new date, and linked to a brief FAQ stating that it is working hard to get 3D orders in people's hands ASAP and that it thanks those who have pre-ordered for their patience.





Please see the full announcement here for all details:



1. Analogue 3D shipping has been delayed to July 2025.



March 18, 2025

This FAQ states that if you have an open order for an Analogue 3D you don't have to take any additional steps, but "as always, if you’d like to cancel your pre-order at any time, Analogue has a no questions asked, 100% refund policy for pre-orders."

This wasn't the only piece of news Analogue shared, with the company also revealing an update on the Analogue Pocket White, which is now back in stock, and announcing the release of PocketOS v2.5 and DuoOS v1.5 firmware.

Are you disappointed by the delay? As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments!