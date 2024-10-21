Update [Mon 21st Oct, 2024 16:30 BST]: Pre-orders are now live. If you fancy trying to get your own, you should head over to Analogue's website, where you'll find options for black & white models both priced at $249.99.





A reimagining of the N64.



Preorder now at pic.twitter.com/H8xbAANeR4 Analogue 3D.A reimagining of the N64.Preorder now at https://t.co/XZ9chm0BPk October 21, 2024

The device is expected to ship in Q1 2025.

Original Article [Wed 16th Oct, 2024 16:00 BST]: Analogue has just lifted the lid on its FPGA-based N64 clone, the Analogue 3D. You'll be able to pre-order it on October 21st for $249.99.

The latest in a long line of FPGA-based consoles which includes the Mega Sg, Super Nt and Analogue Duo, the Analogue 3D is described as a "reimagining of the N64 in 4K resolution." The system makes use of the 220k LE Altera Cyclone 10GX FPGA chip, "the most powerful FPGA Analogue has ever used in a product."

It represents four years of "developing a perfect way to experience N64 in FPGA for absolute accuracy." The company claims that "100% compatibility has never been achieved until now."

The Analogue 3D will run physical N64 games from all regions and has four controller ports for original N64 pads. It will also support wireless pads via Bluetooth, and features dual-band WiFi connectivity.

If you don't fancy using your wired controllers, then you can pick up the 8BitDo 64 Controller. Boasting a Hall Effect analogue stick with an "original-style gate", the pad's firmware can be updated simply by plugging it into the Analogue 3D.

In terms of software, the Analogue 3D comes loaded with 3D OS, an evolution of the Analogue OS that ships with the Analogue Pocket and Analogue Duo. It's "filled with N64-specific features, developed for everyone who understands that the details define the experience."

Analogue has taken special care to ensure this new system looks as faithful as possible when running on a modern-day flat-screen TV. It has a "bespoke, purpose-built 4K upscaler", which offers a "faithful, lag-free way to re-experience the N64."

To top it all off, the Analogue 3D's 'Original Display Modes' are "virtually indistinguishable recreations of CRT displays to capture the warmth, depth, and texture in every frame," says the company. "The soft glow of phosphor, vibrant colors intersect with immersive scanlines and shadow masks. This isn't just upscaling - it's an unprecedented transformation."

FPGA is believed by many to offer a more faithful experience as the emulation takes place at a hardware rather than software level, and Analogue is keen to push this element of its new system. "No more incompatibilities found in software emulation like input lag, graphic/audio inaccuracies, timing/frame rate issues and more," it says. "For the first time, you can re-experience the N64 exactly as it was meant to be, without compromise."