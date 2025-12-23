The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess has been decompiled to its source code, as highlighted by

Video Game Esoterica.

Decompilation is the process of translating an executable file back into high-level source code, and it paves the way for recompiled, native ports to other systems – with the PC being the most likely candidate, at least initially.

As for when this might happen, that's up for debate. Ship of Harkinian, the PC native port of Ocarina of Time, arrived mere months after that game was decompiled, but given that Twilight Princess is a GameCube / Wii release, we could be looking at a slightly longer gestation time – and it all depends on someone stepping up to the plate to do the work in the first place, of course.

We've seen a raft of GameCube decompilation projects recently, with Mario Party 4 and Animal Crossing being early examples.