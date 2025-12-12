Update [ ]:

Mangmi has just opened orders for its new Pocket Max handheld.

As was speculated, it's powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor and Adreno 650 GPU. There's a 7-inch 144Hz OLED display with a 1920×1080 resolution, and the device showcases "a magnetic modular button system," a world-first for an Android-based handheld.

"Mechanical micro-switch modules provide crisp clicks, fast response, and long durability, making them suitable for FPS and MOBA games that require rapid inputs and precision," explains the company. "Conductive rubber modules offer a softer, quieter feel with gentle feedback, ideal for RPGs, action-adventure titles, and extended play sessions where comfort is prioritized."

The Pocket Air's sticks are TMR analogue sticks, while the shoulder triggers use Hall-based sensors. The battery capacity is 8000mAh, and it supports 27W fast charging.

"On the software side, Pocket Max runs Android with All-New M SPACE 2.0, MANGMI’s gaming-focused frontend featuring an upgraded Game launcher, quick-access sidebar, Screen Mapping, Device Spoofing, and App Network Access Control—designed for a cleaner, more flexible handheld gaming experience," adds Mangmi.

The Pocket Max is available at a "Super Early Bird" price of $199.99 from the 5th to the 12th of February. After that, the price goes up to $219.99.

Original Story [ ]: Just a short while back, we reviewed the Mangmi Air X, a sub-$100 Android-based emulation handheld which provides excellent value for money.

The company is now teasing its next device, which will be called the Pocket Max (thanks, Retro Handhelds).

While details are scarce at present, it is speculated that the Pocket Max will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, the same chip found in the Retroid Pocket 5.



The boost in power is likely to result in a higher price point than the Air X, but hopefully, Mangmi can still keep it reasonable.

In terms of design, what's been shown off so far looks nice enough; I was really impressed with the look and feel of the Air X, so the company clearly has talent in this area.

You can expect to see more information about the Pocket Max over the next few weeks.