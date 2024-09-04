Update [Wed 4th Sep, 2024 11:45 BST]: In addition to updating us all on the Retroid Pocket Mini, GoRetroid has also offered a few updates on the Retroid Pocket 5 since we last posted.

Thanks to these reveals, we now know that the Pocket 5 will come in four colours (including grey, black, white, and purple), with four coloured backshells available to purchase separately to further customise your device. But that isn't all that has been shared since its initiall announcement last week.

In a post published on social media earlier today, Go Retroid also revealed that the new device will come equipped with a Snapdragon 865 SoC inside (the same SoC used in the Retroid Pocket Mini) and that the initial specs for the machine will be as follows:

Screen: 5.5” 1080P AMOLED 16:9

Video Output: DisplayPort 1080p60

Battery: 5000mAh

Size: 19.9cm x 7.8cm x 1.56cm

Weight: 280g

Obviously, looking at the above, we're clearly still missing a few important details, and have yet to hear anything about a release date or the cost of the machine. But we should hopefully hear more in the future, as GoRetroid ramps up its promotion of the device.

Original Article [Fri 30th Aug, 2024 10:35 BST]: After revealing the Retroid Pocket Mini last week, GoRetroid has wasted no time in unveiling yet another emulation-based gaming handheld, announcing the existence of the Retroid Pocket 5 on social media (thanks RetroHandhelds/Notebook Check!).

According to this announcement, this brand-new device will feature a 5.5-inch AMOLED screen, capable of outputting a 16:9 aspect ratio image at 1080p, which is similar to the specs of the AYANEO Pocket Air that was released last year.

This makes it a notable improvement over the previous handhelds in the Pocket 4 series, including the Retroid Pocket 4 and Retroid Pocket 4 Pro, which opted for a 4.7-inch IPS screen instead.

As with the recent Retroid Pocket Mini announcement, we don't have a whole lot of specifics yet when it comes to certain things like the release date, price, or internal specs — only a few images showing off its modern, ergonomic design, black colour scheme, and dual LED joysticks. So there's not a whole lot for us to talk about just yet, beyond speculation on how it will potentially stack up to Pocket Air once it is released.

We'll keep you posted once more information is revealed. But, for now, we'd love to hear your initial thoughts in the comments below.