Sergiy Dvodnenko's Saturn FPGA core has surprised a lot of people with its level of accuracy – after all, this was a venture that many assumed would never happen on the MiSTer FPGA platform.

However, Dvodnenko's hard work continues and the core has just passed another important milestone in terms of accuracy – it now achieves a 100% score on the Sega Custom Sound Processor test utility.

Also known as the Yamaha YMF292, the Saturn Custom Sound Processor is found in the Saturn as well as the Sega Model 2A-CRX, Model 2B-CRX, and Sega Model 3 arcade boards.

Over the weekend, the #MiSTerFPGA Saturn core achieved an accuracy milestone: passing 100% of the scsptest utility. The Sega Custom Sound Processor (SCSP) is also included in Sega Model 2 and Sega Model 3 arcade boards. Huge thanks to @srg320_ for his incredible development! pic.twitter.com/0nehMkRlKa August 27, 2024

While audio is, of course, just one part of the puzzle, the fact that the FPGA core has scored 100% accuracy certainly bodes well for its future development.

It's already close to running every Saturn game.