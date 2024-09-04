Update [Wed 4th Sep, 2024 11:00 BST]: Since its initial announcement, GoRetroid has revealed a few more details about the upcoming Retroid Pocket Mini.

The announcements include some additional details about the proposed colours for the finished device, which include two black options, two white options, and a grey option (shown below). These are different from the colours that were initially revealed on social media shortly after its announcement and were altered apparently due to community feedback.

In addition to this, it has also revealed the chip that will be powering this new device as the Snapdragon 865, and has outlined some of the specs as follows:

Screen: 3.7” 960P AMOLED 4:3

Video Output: DisplayPort 1080p60

Battery: 4000mAh

Size: 16.5cmx7.7cmx1.7cm



Weight: 215g

What are your thoughts on how the device is shaping up? Let us know in the comments!

Original Article [Thu 22nd Aug, 2024 15:30 BST]: In a teaser video posted earlier today, GoRetroid announced its latest handheld, the Retroid Pocket Mini.

The roughly 1-minute-long video didn't reveal much about the device, in terms of specs, price, or even a release date, but gave us a quick look at a render of what it will potentially look like once it is released.

From this video, we can see that the device will be significantly smaller than many of Retroid's previous efforts, but will be a little bit chunkier as a result. It will feature dual-LED joysticks, a D-Pad positioned on the upper left side of the machine, and face buttons (X,Y,B,A) on the upper right-hand side.

In addition to this, the current design also displays stacked shoulder buttons, a 4:3 screen, and three separate inputs on the bottom of the device to insert a USB-C charger, headphones, or TF cards.

Sadly, that's about all we have for now. But hopefully, GoRetroid is planning to reveal some more substantial details in the not-so-distant future.