Handheld manufacturer GoRetroid has just revealed the Retroid Pocket 4 And 4 Pro, as spotted by Retro Dodo.
The two systems boast the same basic design, with the key difference being processing power. The Retroid Pocket 4 uses the MediaTek Dimensity 990 chipset, while the Pro model is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100.
Both of these chips should be capable of handling quite advanced emulation, including GameCube and PS2.
The 4 Pro model also benefits from a more powerful GPU and has 8GB of RAM, compared to the 4GB found in the standard Retroid Pocket 4.
Both devices use an Android-based operating system and have a 4.7-inch touchscreen display. They also share the same 5000mAh battery.
The Retroid Pocket 4 will retail for $149, while the Pro 4 will cost $199.
Here are the full specs:
- Processor: MTK D900 / MTK D1100
- CPU: [email protected] [email protected] / [email protected] 4xA78@ 2.6GHz
- GPU: G68 MC4@900MHz / G77 MC9@836MHz
- RAM: 4GB LPDDR4X / 8GB LPDDR4X
- Storage: 128 GB UFS 3.1+TF Card Slot
- Display: 4.7-inch touchscreen
- Operating System: Android
- Display Port: NA / 1080P Over Type-C
- HDMI: 720P
- Connectivity: WiFi6 and Bluetooth: 5.2
- Battery: 5000mAh Fast Charging
- Heat Dissipation: Active-Cooling
- Size: 184.8mm*82.6mm*15.8mm / Weight: 261g
Keep your eye on the GoRetroid website for availability.