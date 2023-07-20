Update [Thu 20th Jul, 2023 09:30 BST]: It seems like we didn't have to wait too long for more information. GoRetroid has now revealed the specs, release date, and pricing for the Retroid Pocket 2S via Retro Handhelds.

The device will include the Unisoc T610 (not the T618 as many people expected) and will launch on July 25th for $99. More expensive versions will also be available on that date too, including another plastic version with more storage and RAM (for $119) and a metal edition (for $149).





Launching July 25th at $99 with the Unisoc T610! It's going to come with more performance, and a better looking screen and performing touchscreen than the original 2+ Meet the Retroid Pocket 2S! Retroid's next launch into the handheld scene! 🎉Launching July 25th at $99 with the Unisoc T610! It's going to come with more performance, and a better looking screen and performing touchscreen than the original 2+ pic.twitter.com/xFvnRvUPTK July 20, 2023

GoRetroid has also revealed a range of colours options too, including metal, indigo, transparent black, transparent green, black, retro, and 16-bit.

The RP2S will be available in the following colors pic.twitter.com/5NzuIK4GFB July 19, 2023

Original Story [Wed 19th Jul, 2023 10:30 BST]:

GoRetroid, the company behind the Retroid Pocket 2+ and the Retroid Pocket 3, has officially revealed the first look at its latest handheld, the Retroid Pocket 2S (as spotted by RetroDodo!).

The handheld was teased earlier this week on Twitter in a cryptic tweet featuring an image of a classroom, with the phrase "Everything old is new again" written on a blackboard. Though eagle-eyed individuals, quickly managed to discern something slightly more exciting in the photo — an unknown handheld photoshopped onto two of the desks.

Now, GoRetroid has finally released an official announcement video on YouTube for the mysterious new device, revealing it to be an updated version of its Retroid Pocket 2 series of handhelds.

From this new video, we can see that the Retroid Pocket 2 and 2+ have undergone a bit of a makeover with this latest device, with the D-pad having now been moved above the left analog stick. The D-Pad also appears to be more similar in construction to that seen on the Retroid Pocket 3 than previous versions of the Retroid Pocket 2, and there are also now two new buttons near the top of the screen. The screen dimensions, however, will remain the same.

Not much is known about the internals yet, but it is expected to pack a new CPU, with some (including RetroDodo) speculating that this may be the T618 from the recent Retroid Pocket 3+.

We'll try and keep you updated as more information becomes available.