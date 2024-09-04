Seibu Kaihatsu's mob-themed shooter Lead Angle (otherwise known as Dead Angle and Gang Hunter) will be coming to the Nintendo Switch eShop and PS4 in Japan on September 5th, as part of Hamster Corporation's Arcade Archives series of arcade reissues (thanks Famitsu!). As always, it will also be released shortly after across some selected storefronts in the West.

Originally arriving in the arcades as a follow-up to Empire City: 1931 in 1988, Lead Angle saw players take on the role of a character named George Phoenix (represented onscreen by a silhouette) who must battle against the mob to rescue his kidnapped girlfriend. In order to save her, players will travel across a city engaging in various shootouts with the mob, where they must maneuver a crosshair around the screen to eliminate the enemies before a timer runs out and dodge incoming bullets and projectiles.

In the beginning, players will initially start out with just a standard pistol equipped, but it is also possible to pick up other various additional weapons along the way including grenades, machine guns, and shotguns, to give you some extra firepower.

Following its initial release in the arcades, Lead Angle was later ported to the Sega Master System in 1989 (under the title Dead Angle) in both Europe and North America. This version featured less detailed graphics, a slower frame rate, and fewer levels, and also removed the grenades and shotgun items from the original, but it was reviewed positively in Computer & Video Games Complete Guide to Sega where it was hailed "as one of the best shooters on the Sega [Master System]".