Hamster has revealed the latest arcade reissue coming to the Nintendo Switch & PS4 via its Arcade Archives series of retro reissues, and this week it's Konami's 1985 vertical scroller Finalizer Super Transformation.

The game will launch in Japan on August 29th (as reported by Famitsu), with the reissue expected to land on some international storefronts in the near future.

Interestingly, this is one of Konami's titles that we haven't seen reissued that much in the past, outside of a 2010 release through Xbox Game Room. So this will represent a decent opportunity for people to finally get their hands on it and try it out for themselves.

From the little we've been able to find out about its development in the past, it was one of the early arcade games that Hitoshi Akamatsu, the director of the original Castlevania games worked on as a programmer, before being moved over to the Famicom/NES division at Konami. The game puts players in control of a jet that can transform into a giant robot and sees them battling against a bunch of enemies over a map of the US.

You can watch some footage of the game below: